Today

Mainly sunny. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.