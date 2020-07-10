Rainsville councilman Brandon Freeman recently announced his intentions for reelection.
"I’m Brandon Freeman, and I have proudly served the city of Rainsville for the last eight years as a councilman. This August, I hope to earn the opportunity to server four more years, as I have elected to run for reelection in 2020."
Freeman said the city has seen many improvements in recent years and he hopes to continue contributing to those changes.
"Our city has taken many steps forward and I am excited to hopefully earn the right to build upon our progress made and work towards brightening the future of Rainsville and its citizens. Thank you to everyone who has supported me in the past, and I would appreciate your support once again."
Freeman is running for Rainsville Council Place 4.
