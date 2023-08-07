Dear Editor,
The Food City deal has caused a rift in Fort Payne. Some people want Food City and don’t really care about the legalities – they just want what they want. Others could care less whether Food City comes here or not.
Then you have the group that watch how they’re coming here. The City of Fort Payne proposed – several years back – to give Food City $3.1 million to come here. Several people fought to NOT allow them to use taxpayers’ money to build Food City on private property. Section 94 of the State of Alabama prohibits the use of taxpayers’ money to bring ANY COMPANY to ANY CITY! But the City of Fort Payne forged ahead with the deal.
On May 17, 2023, the State of Alabama’s Attorney General wrote a letter to the City of Fort Payne’s attorney Rocky Watson – stating that Fort Payne could NOT use taxpayers money to bring a business to Fort Payne! So again my question is – is Food City coming on their OWN dime? The other thing I would like to know if why haven’t we heard that the AG says that Fort Payne cannot do this? That’s the question that the city council and the city attorney need to answer to the taxpayers!
Melanie Miller
Fort Payne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.