Key announces candidacy for Valley Head mayor

Michael Key is announcing his candidacy for mayor of the Town of Valley Head.
Mike has lived in Valley Head since 1978 and served as Valley Head city councilman alongside of several different mayors. He also served on the city zoning committee, and he served as a volunteer fireman for 18 years.
Mike has gotten to know many citizens of Valley Head through the years. He is currently serving as city councilman, and he sees many positive things started by the current mayor and council such as the Memories of Mayberry Festival to raise money for Valley Head Volunteer Fire Department, grants approved and other improvements planned in future.
He definitely is planning to continue on the paths that are beneficial to improving Valley Head.
He has been married to his wife Eiko for more than 47 years and raised two sons, Thomas and Anthony, and he and his wife have three grandchildren.
He and his wife are active members of Second Baptist Church in Fort Payne, where he serves as a member of finance committee, trustee committee and they often donate their time to church activities.
Mike served in The United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1973 and is a Vietnam Veteran. He is a Charter member of the N.W. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, where he has served as Commandant, Senior Vice-Commandant, Junior Vice-Commandant and also as the Treasurer. Mike is a strong supporter of and hard worker for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program that brings joy to many children in DeKalb County who otherwise might not have a good Christmas, each year.
“Valley Head is where our sons went to school and grew up. There have been a lot of changes that I witnessed, but at the same time lots of good things stayed the same. There are many life long residents that call this town home and contribute their time and energy to make this town a joyful and peaceful place to live. I have so much appreciations for those,” Mike said.
Also, Mike feels that there is a good support system set up with the Town of Mentone and the County Sheriff’s Department to keep Valley Head protected and he will continue to work to maintain good relationship with them to keep citizens safe.
Mike is retired and committed to putting his time and energy to meet the responsibility of the Mayors Office in the City of Valley Head and is asking for support in the Municipal Elections on August 25.
