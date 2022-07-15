Community Calendar

• Art + Nature with Heather Clements is scheduled on July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Andiamo Lodge at 3450 County Road 106 in Mentone. A light lunch and art supplies will be provided. Space is limited to 20 students with a 10 person minimum for the course to happen. Tickets are $150 each.
• The Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In in downtown Fort Payne is scheduled for July 16 from 5-9 p.m.
• Singing: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in the Egypt Community is hosting a singing at 5 p.m. on July 17, specials are Bloodline from Albertville. Everyone invited.
• The Annual Benefield Reunion has changed from the 2nd Sunday to the 3rd Sunday of July. This year it will be held on July 17, beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center in Rainsville. We always have great food at lunch, so bring your favorite. Family or friends of Benefield family are invited. Please help us get the time change to all so we can have a good turnout. This reunion has been annually held for over 100 years. For additional information contact: JoAnn B. Stiefel Browder at (256) 845-3349 or at (256) 465-1078 or Sue Wilkins Benefield at (256) 717-8247.
• A Birding 101 Hike at DeSoto State Park is scheduled on July 17 from 7:30-9 a.m. Join Jacksonville State University’s Grover Brown for an early morning hike on the boardwalk and along some of the trails around Azalea Cascade. There are approximately 430 species of birds that call Alabama home. Prior birding experience is not necessary. Feel free to bring binoculars. Meet at the Talmadge Butler Boardwalk Trail on County Road 89. The event is free, with no pre-registration required. Email Brittney.Hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov for more information.
• An evening for Art Discussion and Critique hosted by the Little River Arts Council at the Moon Lake Library on July 20 at 6 p.m. Artists are invited to bring a piece or two to share with the group for feedback. Everyone is welcome.
• The DCRW Second Annual Red White and Blue Dinner is slated for July 30 at 6 p.m. at Steel Magnolia Farm in Sylvania featuring guest speaker DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. Funds raised go towards supporting the “Caring For America Project.” Tickets are on sale now for $50 each, contact President Cindy Holcomb at 256-717-7528 for additional information. The last day to purchase tickets is July 22.
• New Home Baptist Church (Hwy 40 In Henager) Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 27-27 at 6:30 p.m. Evangelist Joel Jenkins.
• Storytime at the Canyon Center is July 26 at 10 a.m. For children ages 3 to 8. Call (256) 845-3548 or visit CanyonCenter.org.
• A Bingo Fundraiser for the Altrusa Club of Fort Payne/DeKalb will be July 30 at the VFW Post Home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Prizes for each game. Cost is $5 per card with a four-card limit per person. Proceeds go to scholarships for 2023 graduates. For more information, call (256) 996-4269 or (256) 630-2583.
• The 2nd Annual Lil Mole Run Golf Tournament is July 30. Shotgun start at 8 a.m. Call (256) 634-2104 for more information.
• Singing: Red Book singing at Fyffe First Baptist Church on Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m.
• Songwriter round with Skip Cochran, Cliff Abbott and Troy Dewberry at the Mentone Arts & Cultural Center is August 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call (256) 674-3366 or email mentoneartscenter@gmail.com.
• The World’s Longest Yard sale is scheduled from August 4-7 on Lookout Mountain parkway. This event features 650 miles of yard sales and unique finds from Gadsden to Chattanooga for the southern portion of it.
• Mentone Fire Department BBQ Fundraiser is August 6 at the Mentone Fire Station.
• The 16th Annual Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament is August 12 at Terrapin Hills Country Club. This event is a fundraiser for the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. Team $500 Hole $100 Mulligans $5/each – 4 max per person. Lunch included, beer cart, cash prizes, door prizes, and goody bags. For more information, email info@fortpaynechamber.com.
• School Reunion: Whiton School will hold its annual reunion August, 13 at the old Whiton School Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is asked to bring their favorite food to share with old and new friends. Call and invite a friend!
• The Little River Arts Council’s Membership Social is August 13 at the Mentone Inn and Linger Longer Pavilion from 5-7:30 p.m.
• Paint Like Bob Ross Class taught by certified Bob Ross Instructor Gary Grider will be August 13 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Mentone Arts & Cultural Center. Cost is $100, limited to 12 students. For more information, call (256) 674-3366 or email mentoneartscenter@gmail.com.
• The Flarity Reunion is slated for Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fischer Rescue Squad Building featuring a performance by Fortner Brothers 4 Christ after the noon meal. Bring food and old pictures. For questions contact Ed Thacker at 256.997.6876.
• The Boom Days Heritage Celebration is scheduled for Sept. 16 & 17 in downtown Fort Payne.
• The Mentone Colorfest is scheduled for Oct. 15-16. The venue has changed from Brow Park to the former Moon Lake School campus.
• The Rainsville Farmers Market 2022 season is underway. The Market is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion located at the Rainsville Field of Dreams.
• The Moon Lake Community Library is now Mentone’s public library. Hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit moonlakelibrary.org.
• Child Find Public Service Announcement: Child Find is an effort to locate, identify and evaluate individuals who have disabilities and may benefit from special education services. If you know of such an individual from birth through 21 years of age you may call the school district coordinator. DeKalb County Schools Special Education Coordinator, Stacey Wright 256.638.4131 ext. 144 or Fort Payne City Schools Special Education Coordinator, Paula Musket 256.845.0915 ext. 7019.
• The Henagar City Council holds regular monthly meetings on the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Upcoming meetings are July 18, August 1 & 15, Sept. 5 & 19, Oct. 3 & 17, Nov. 7 & 21, and Dec. 5 & 19.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter, please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
• Narcotics Anonymous 24-hour helpline 800-230-5109. www.meaana.com.
• The following programs are offered at the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne (call 256-845-8590 for more info):
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm, $5 per week, Ages 14+
– All About Seniors: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 am
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 am-Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 pm - 8:30 p.m. EXPERIENCED Square Dancers begin any time, NEW Dancers begin in September and February. $20 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 am-Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 am-Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Experienced Class 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 am to 10 am, Mon., Wed., & Fri.
– SAIL Exercise Class: Friday 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (Come to 9:30 class to receive approval to join)
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 pm
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 pm. EXPERIENCED Round Dancers begin any time, NEW dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Tuesday 10 am – 11 am
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 am - 11 am
_ Monday – Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SenioRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP), and Rural Public Transportation. Call for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.