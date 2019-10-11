Fire department installs free smoke detectors

Free smoke detector installation is available to the citizens of Fort Payne through a program put on by the Alabama State Fire College.
Fort Payne Fire Department Battalion Chief Wade Gorham, who heads up the program, said more than 100 smoke detectors have been installed over the past eight to 10 months in the city limits of Fort Payne.
“As long as the Fort Payne Fire Department wants to participate in the program, the state fire college will give us the smoke detectors for free to the citizens of Fort Payne,” he said. “All they have to do is fill out a liability release form. When they fill out that liability release form, we come in and install the smoke detectors in their home free of charge. It’s to promote fire safety and people not dying in house fires.”
Gorham said the Alabama State Fire College keeps track of the detectors that have been installed through the program.
“They look at addresses and map out where we install them in our jurisdiction so they can keep track of home fire deaths, people who have smoke detectors and people who don’t have smoke detectors,” he said. “We try to promote the program and fire safety through our Facebook page, word of mouth, safety fairs, fire prevention and things like that.”
Gorham said anyone who is interested in having a smoke detector installed can call the training center at 256-845-6312. He also said the program is not limited to Fort Payne.
“They can call and leave their name and number and we will get back with them to set up a time to come out and install the smoke detectors,” he said. “Several departments are doing it though the state, so if there is someone who doesn’t live in the city of Fort Payne, they can get with the nearest volunteer or paid department wherever the live, and if they are participating in that program, that department can do the same thing for them.”
Gorham said the program is for anyone, regardless of age, income or household situation.
“Anybody that needs smoke detectors can contact us,” he said. “It is not income based and it is for any age, and any household in the city limits of Fort Payne. If they see fit to want smoke detectors in their house, or if they don’t have any or if they have some that are outdated or malfunctioning, we can come in and replace them with the free smoke detector program.”
Gorham said the program is all about promoting fire safety and life safety to curve home deaths that occur in house and structure fires.
The month of October is Fire Prevention Month and the FPFD firefighters have been out in the community spreading awareness, Gorham said.
“We had guys going through a school Friday to talk about fire safety and fire prevention in the household with the kids at some of the schools in the area,” he said. “They will be in the schools next week also. We have been doing some fire prevention in the daycares and some places like that around town. The whole month of October we have different areas that we go to so we can speak to children and adults about how to be more fire safe in the home and business.”
Gorham said many calls have been made inquiring about the smoke detector installation program and that he hopes the department receives more.
“We’ve had a lot of people call us,” he said. “The more publicity we can get out there to keep our citizens safe and promote life safety and fire safety in the home, the better. That’s what we want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.