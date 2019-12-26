Toys for Tots volunteers across DeKalb County are breathing a sigh of relief today, as their tough but successful 2019 campaign draws to a close.

Despite weather-related losses of three fundraisers, plus debilitating injuries of some volunteers, the show did go on. As the Marines say, they ‘improvised, adapted, and overcame’.

“When the going got tough, I kept reminding our volunteers to think of how many children would have smiling faces on Christmas morning, thanks to them,” LaRue Harndinger, coordinator for Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County, said. “And persevere they did – through heat, rain, cold, and pain.”

The total children helped in DeKalb County this year by Marine Toys for Tots is 1,160. That is 427 families in need, including three last-minute emergencies: a job loss, a hospitalization, and a house fire.

“We are glad we were able to help them all; but that was possible only because so many gave so generously,” Hardinger said. “There are too many donors to name; but a thank-you list is being made public.”

This is the seventh consecutive year that the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has had a local, hands-on effect in DeKalb County – thanks to the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404. Because of their excellent campaign practices, the MCL detachment has been re-accepted each year into the TFT program by the Foundation.

“We are approved to administer the Toys for Tots program here, based on our previous success and our above-reproach record-keeping,” Hardinger said. “The MCL is not the actual Toys for Tots Foundation; however, they are the backbone of the local Toys for Tots program. In case you’re wondering, who exactly are the Marine Corps League, they are honorably-discharged or retired Marines or FMF [Fleet Marine Force] Corpsmen.”

The year’s campaign wants to recognize people-groups in this community who are recruited by our Marine Toys for Tots campaign, to assist in this program:

- DHR workers screen family applications on our behalf.

- Marine Recruiters and Marine Corps League participate in fundraisers.

- Businesses, clubs, churches, and schools hold toy drives.

- Industries provide corporate donations.

- The City of Fort Payne provides toy sorting & bagging space.

- Fort Payne Police provide security.

- Wilson Storage provides toy storage space.

- Marine Corps League and Associates bag toys and collect donations.

- JROTC helps move and distribute bagged toys.

- The Alabama National Guard provides distribution space.

- Local restaurants that feed volunteers.

- Local news media spreads the word.

“Until the figures are released, suffice it to say, I know for a certainty, this year has been our best, ever,” Hardinger said. “More money was raised; more toys were given; more groups pitched in; and more kids were helped – than ever before. Thanks to you all.”

Below is a full thank you list provided by the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County:

2019 Donated Goods / Services to date:

Fort Payne Walmart

DeKalb DHR

City of Fort Payne

Wilson Storage

FPHS JROTC

FP Alabama National Guard Armory

Butch Layne

FP Lowe’s

Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ

Santa Fe Cattle Co

Nellie Perkins USMC

Fort Payne Police

BBVA Bank North FP

The Package Store

Coca-Cola Bottling Co

Bruce’s Foodland Plus FP

Bruce’s Foodland Rainsville

City of Collinsville

City of Rainsville

FP Papa Johns Pizza

DeKalb Theatre

FP Times-Journal

WZCT 1330 AM Southern Gospel

WOLW Video Productions

Southern Torch

Mountain Valley News

WZOB 1250 AM No. 1 Country

WVSM

WMXN 101.7 FM The Storm

2019 Top Fundraisers / Toy Drives to date:

Alabama band

UPS Fort Payne Ship Center North

RTI

Valley Head Police Department

Mentone Police Department

Tigers Inn Restaurant VH

City Of Valley Head

Fort Payne Lions Club / LEOs Club

Peter & Pat Uchman

Hilltop Station Rainsville

Jacks Fort Payne South

Hardee’s Fort Payne

Dollar General Ider

Williams Ave Elementary School

Fort Payne High School

Krystal Fort Payne

Rocking E Transportation

JP Transportation

DeKalb Radio Flyers Club

Dusty Smith Music

Fort Payne Train Depot Museum

First State Bank North FP

DTPM

Serenity Place Assisted Living

DeKalb Educators Retiree Association

DeKalb Homemakers & Community Leaders

Vantage

WinSouth Credit Union North FP

Ider Drug

FPHS FCCLA

JROTC

Collinsville High Panthers FCA

Kilgore Express Pharmacy

Hardees Rainsville

Jack’s Collinsville

2019 Corporate Financial Support [$300 +] to date:

DeKalb County Development Commission

Walmart

Woodmen of the World

DeKalb Homebuilders Association

Tennessee River Music-Randy & Kelly Owen

FP Lions Club

In Memory Of Charles & Verdie Ree Keef

Bailey Bridges, Inc

Howard’s Chapel Benevolence Fund

WinSouth Family Credit Union North FP

DeKalb Animal Hospital

Kilgore Express Pharmacy

Asbury UM Church

FIrst State Bank North

Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory FP

Vantage

Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Theta Chapter

W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel Rainsville

First Southern State Bank North FP

Constantine Engineering, Inc.

