Toys for Tots volunteers across DeKalb County are breathing a sigh of relief today, as their tough but successful 2019 campaign draws to a close.
Despite weather-related losses of three fundraisers, plus debilitating injuries of some volunteers, the show did go on. As the Marines say, they ‘improvised, adapted, and overcame’.
“When the going got tough, I kept reminding our volunteers to think of how many children would have smiling faces on Christmas morning, thanks to them,” LaRue Harndinger, coordinator for Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County, said. “And persevere they did – through heat, rain, cold, and pain.”
The total children helped in DeKalb County this year by Marine Toys for Tots is 1,160. That is 427 families in need, including three last-minute emergencies: a job loss, a hospitalization, and a house fire.
“We are glad we were able to help them all; but that was possible only because so many gave so generously,” Hardinger said. “There are too many donors to name; but a thank-you list is being made public.”
This is the seventh consecutive year that the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has had a local, hands-on effect in DeKalb County – thanks to the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404. Because of their excellent campaign practices, the MCL detachment has been re-accepted each year into the TFT program by the Foundation.
“We are approved to administer the Toys for Tots program here, based on our previous success and our above-reproach record-keeping,” Hardinger said. “The MCL is not the actual Toys for Tots Foundation; however, they are the backbone of the local Toys for Tots program. In case you’re wondering, who exactly are the Marine Corps League, they are honorably-discharged or retired Marines or FMF [Fleet Marine Force] Corpsmen.”
The year’s campaign wants to recognize people-groups in this community who are recruited by our Marine Toys for Tots campaign, to assist in this program:
- DHR workers screen family applications on our behalf.
- Marine Recruiters and Marine Corps League participate in fundraisers.
- Businesses, clubs, churches, and schools hold toy drives.
- Industries provide corporate donations.
- The City of Fort Payne provides toy sorting & bagging space.
- Fort Payne Police provide security.
- Wilson Storage provides toy storage space.
- Marine Corps League and Associates bag toys and collect donations.
- JROTC helps move and distribute bagged toys.
- The Alabama National Guard provides distribution space.
- Local restaurants that feed volunteers.
- Local news media spreads the word.
“Until the figures are released, suffice it to say, I know for a certainty, this year has been our best, ever,” Hardinger said. “More money was raised; more toys were given; more groups pitched in; and more kids were helped – than ever before. Thanks to you all.”
Below is a full thank you list provided by the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County:
2019 Donated Goods / Services to date:
Fort Payne Walmart
DeKalb DHR
City of Fort Payne
Wilson Storage
FPHS JROTC
FP Alabama National Guard Armory
Butch Layne
FP Lowe’s
Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ
Santa Fe Cattle Co
Nellie Perkins USMC
Fort Payne Police
BBVA Bank North FP
The Package Store
Coca-Cola Bottling Co
Bruce’s Foodland Plus FP
Bruce’s Foodland Rainsville
City of Collinsville
City of Rainsville
FP Papa Johns Pizza
DeKalb Theatre
FP Times-Journal
WZCT 1330 AM Southern Gospel
WOLW Video Productions
Southern Torch
Mountain Valley News
WZOB 1250 AM No. 1 Country
WVSM
WMXN 101.7 FM The Storm
2019 Top Fundraisers / Toy Drives to date:
Alabama band
UPS Fort Payne Ship Center North
RTI
Valley Head Police Department
Mentone Police Department
Tigers Inn Restaurant VH
City Of Valley Head
Fort Payne Lions Club / LEOs Club
Peter & Pat Uchman
Hilltop Station Rainsville
Jacks Fort Payne South
Hardee’s Fort Payne
Dollar General Ider
Williams Ave Elementary School
Fort Payne High School
Krystal Fort Payne
Rocking E Transportation
JP Transportation
DeKalb Radio Flyers Club
Dusty Smith Music
Fort Payne Train Depot Museum
First State Bank North FP
DTPM
Serenity Place Assisted Living
DeKalb Educators Retiree Association
DeKalb Homemakers & Community Leaders
Vantage
WinSouth Credit Union North FP
Ider Drug
FPHS FCCLA
JROTC
Collinsville High Panthers FCA
Kilgore Express Pharmacy
Hardees Rainsville
Jack’s Collinsville
2019 Corporate Financial Support [$300 +] to date:
DeKalb County Development Commission
Walmart
Woodmen of the World
DeKalb Homebuilders Association
Tennessee River Music-Randy & Kelly Owen
FP Lions Club
In Memory Of Charles & Verdie Ree Keef
Bailey Bridges, Inc
Howard’s Chapel Benevolence Fund
WinSouth Family Credit Union North FP
DeKalb Animal Hospital
Kilgore Express Pharmacy
Asbury UM Church
FIrst State Bank North
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory FP
Vantage
Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Theta Chapter
W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel Rainsville
First Southern State Bank North FP
Constantine Engineering, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.