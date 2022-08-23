Fyffe's 17th Annual UFO Day Festival is Saturday

Fyffe's 17th Annual UFO Day Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Fyffe Town Park.
However, attendees are encouraged to arrive as early as 6 a.m. to watch the hot air balloons launch.
Tethered rides for the public are generally offered at about 6 p.m. Hot-air balloon rides across the Sand Mountain area will be available, weather permitting, by reservation only. For more information, visit www.balloningal.com or call 256-461-8612.
Fyffe has been dedicating this festival to commemorating several UFO sightings that occurred in the town in 1989.
Created by former Fyffe Mayor Larry Lingerfelt, this festival has captured the attention of residents for over a decade.
Headlining the 2022 UFO Day Festival is Jackson Chase, a Tuscaloosa native who began his signing venture at three years old. His music is a blend of country, bluegrass, and Gospel with a classic country sound.
His musical influences include George Strait, Keith Whitley, John Anderson, Hank Williams, Dwight Yoakam and Alabama. Chase is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Organizers encourage everyone to bring lawn chairs and come out to enjoy UFO Day.
The event will also feature inflatables for kids, food vendors, arts and crafts, and a special appearance from Barney Fife.
The Fyffe High School Baseball team will host a UFO Days 5K, run or walk. The day of registration is $35. A prize will be given for first place in each age group for male and female and overall male and female. For more information, text or call 256-866-9119.
Among the various activities, a Disc Golf Tournament will be held at 10 a.m.
Registration is $20 by visiting www.discgolfscene.com/tournament/1st_Annual_UFO_Days. Online registration closes at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27.
Each participant will receive a disc courtesy of Angry Goose Disc Golf.
The following is a tentative entertainment line-up for this year’s UFO Days that begins at 10 a.m.:
• 10:00 a.m. - Wesley Fowler
• 11:00 a.m. - Caroline Grace
• 12:00 p.m. - AnnaLee Austin
• 1:00 p.m. - JT Clark and Jay Jenkins
• 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Chasing Payne
• 4:00 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Danny Lee
• 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. - Still KickiN
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. - The Crossroads Band
• 8 p.m. - Jackson Chase
For updates, visit the event page on Facebook @FyffeUFODays.
The Fyffe Town Park is located at the corner of Paul Benefield Lane and Church Street in Fyffe.
