William James Leavell, 76, of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born October 5, 1942 in El Dorado, Arkansas. Mr. Leavell served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he was awarded a Purple Heart.
A most loved, husband, father, brother, and grandfather will be forever loved and missed as he now rests with Jesus. He is survived by his wife, Sybil Leavell; daughter, Susan Leavell of Chatsworth, CA; son, Scott Leavell of Gonzales, LA; step-son, William Chapman of Cullman, AL; brothers, Kenneth Leavell of Van, TX and Edgar Leavell of Beaver, AK; sisters, Betty Baker of Morehead City, NC and Harriet Moore of El Dorado, AK; and six grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
