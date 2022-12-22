FPIA standing by in case of any outages

In case there are any power outages brought on by the severe winter weather expected this evening, the Fort Payne Improvement Authority stands ready to respond.
FPIA General Manager Mike Shirey said his personnel will be monitoring the system closely and are prepared to respond if they experience any issues.
“There is always the possibility of outages,” Shirey said. “The cold weather challenges the system when people turn up thermostats, and especially where space heaters are used. I would encourage everyone to practice safety when using alternate heat sources and be conservative where possible.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) encourages citizens to not use generators indoors. Plug appliances directly into your generator. DO NOT plug your generator into your household’s electrical wiring.
Also, stay away from downed lines, and DO NOT pull tree limbs off downed power lines or make repairs to power equipment. Wait for help.
