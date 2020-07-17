Anna Mae Horn hopes to serve on Valley Head Town Council

“My name is Anna Mae Horn and I am asking to serve the citizens of Valley Head as a town council member. Life has led me down a winding path where I gathered a varied skill set. I choose to use these skills to help and serve others when possible. My husband and I have attended numerous council meetings over the years. I am familiar with the process and aware of current projects and policies.”
Horn says the best asset she has to offer voters is her practice of making informed decisions.
“Votes should be placed after research of the facts, knowing what citizens desire for their community, and healthy discussion. Using this philosophy, I have served in various capacities on several boards.”
“My associates degree from NACC is in Computer Information Sciences. I have experience in accounting, management, sales, newspaper editing (The Groundhog), library assistant, factory work, and care-giving. Currently, I am a stay-at-home mother and wife. This gives me the opportunity to stay involved with local communities and do volunteer work.”
Her main objective for her time in office would be to keep citizens well informed of events and town information through the use of technology and media.
“My parents raised me to value knowledge and awareness. I strongly believe in educating the public on policy and what is happening in town. With today’s technology, communication is very easy.”
Her other primary objective is to bring the community closer together with more events for all the various cultures and ages in the town, especially the children and teens.
“Our children need outlets and activities to keep them productively busy. All age groups need events to celebrate our town and meet their neighbors.”
“I have lived in Northeast Alabama practically all my life. Small town living suits me well. People help each other, especially in difficult times, and close relationships are formed. Small town living also presents some challenges. Specifically, the challenge of funding the needs of the town while maintaining a small town atmosphere. This means getting creative and looking into a variety of options. I am an open-minded person.”
Why is she running for office?
“Because I want to serve the community. People have often told me that I am a good listener and a good researcher. Let me know what you want to change and what you would like to stay the same in our wonderful town. Your needs are my concern! Please visit my website at AnnaMaeHorn.com for more details and contact information.”
Horn said serving on the council is how she wants to give to the community.
“Everyone can serve their communities–and democracy–by simply placing a vote. In small town municipal elections, the voice of your vote is loud. I urge everyone to use it.”
