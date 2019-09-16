The Marine Toys For Tots of DeKalb County is asking for the community's support in ensuring they can provide the same amount or more toys for local children this Christmas.
Last year, the organization was able to provide 5,840 Toys for 1,117 local children, and they have already begun their fundraising campaign and toy drive for the 2019 holiday season.
"Our mission is to provide happiness and hope to less fortunate children during the Christmas holiday season," Coordinator LaRue Hardinger said. "The toys, books and other gifts we collect and distribute offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime."
Volunteers have already begun hosting setups around the county and will continue until December.
New, unwrapped toys or monetary donations can be dropped off at these Marine Toys for Tots public setups:
• Ruhama Roadblock: Sat. Sept 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Fort Payne Walmart: Fri. and Sat. Sept. 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Collinsville Roadblock: Sat. Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1p.m.
• Fort Payne Walmart: Fri. and Sat. Nov. 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Fort Payne Bruce’s Foodland: Fri. and Sat. Nov. 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Rainsville Bruce’s Foodland: Fri. and Sat. Nov. 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Fort Payne Walmart: Fri. and Sat. Dec. 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can donate a new toy, cash, or a check made out to Toys for Tots.
Checks can be mailed to: Marine TFT Coordinator, POB 681516, Fort Payne, AL 35968
The organization would like residents to know they do not go door-to-door to homes; and do not make phone calls asking for donations.
Each year, the organization takes toy requests, and this year they already have a list, updated this week, of toys that are needed.
Below is the current list of toys requested by families:
• Legos Sets
• Nerf Guns
• My Life Dolls
• Baby Alive Dolls
• Frozen Dolls
• Dora Dolls
• Marvel Superheroes
• Avenger Superheroes
• Beyblades Sets
• Robots
• Dinosaurs
• Sharks
• Horse & Pony Sets
• WWE Wrestlers
• Minecraft Games and Figures
• Fortnite Games and Figures
• Pokeman Cards
• Barbie and Ken Dolls and Clothes
• Monster High Dolls
• Etch-A-Sketch
• Mickey and Minnie Dolls
• PJ Mask Sets
• Paw Patrol Sets
• Peppa Pig Sets
• Baby Shark Toys
• Goo Jit Zu Figures
• Bakugan Figures
• Ben 10 Sets
• Fisher Price Little People Sets
• Lion King Dolls
• Toy Story 4 Dolls
• Soccer balls
• Footballs
• Basketballs
• 7” Tablets – Older Kids
• Remote Control Drones
• Electric Train Sets
• Bluetooth Speakers and Headsets
• Alabama and Auburn Gifts
• Camouflage Gifts
• Bikes – All Ages
• Skateboards
• Toddler Push/Ride Toys
• Big Wheels Ride Toys
• Wagons
• V-Tech Tablets
• DVD Cartoons and Movies – All Ages
• Board Games – All Ages
• Books – All Ages
• Baby Blankets, Clothes, Diapers
Marine Toys For Tots is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity and all donations stay in DeKalb County, Alabama.
“Our volunteers appreciate every toy and every dollar that is donated,” Hardinger said. “Every gift stays in DeKalb County, and every dollar helps provide needed toys. This is a community effort, and we could not do this without the generous help the public has shown to us for the past six years.”
If your club, company, church, or school wishes to hold a Toys for Tots fundraiser or toy drive to help out, please go to fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org to reach the DeKalb Coordinator.
