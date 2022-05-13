D.L. Stiefel announces for DeKalb County, state GOP executive committee candidacy

DL Stiefel delivered the following announcement about his candidacy in this month’s GOP Primary:
1) DeKalb County Republican Executive Committee, Place 2, District 4.
2) State Republican Executive Committee, Place 1.
These two volunteer committees serve as oversite and guidance organizations at their respective levels.
The most important concerns of the citizens of Alabama are submitted to elected officials and the state legislature.
Some of the most recent resolutions that I helped submit was
1) Regulating all House and Senate Republicans to support the Alabama Freedom Bill which eliminates school counselors from indoctrinating public school students without the knowledge of the parents.
2) Support of Potential School Choice in recognizing that parents know and deserve the right to control the educational decisions of their children.
3) Urging Governor Kay Ivey to issue an executive order forbidding mask mandates in all Alabama Public Schools.
I have served on both these boards for many years. I have not missed a meeting on the state board since 2002.
I have served on most every position on both boards over the years and I am very familiar with the process and procedure. I am current on issues that affect my fellow Alabamians including DeKalb County citizens.
I am a life-long DeKalb County Alabama Conservative. I am a Christian. I support the Bible. I support the constitution. I served six years in the U.S. Air Force with an honorable discharge. I have served on many volunteer boards. I am a foster parent.
I would like to continue to carry the concerns of DeKalb County and Alabama state citizens forward. I am retired and have time to devote as needed to these commitments. I ask for your vote on May 24, 2022.
If you have questions, I am available to talk at (256) 638-2006.
