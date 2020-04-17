On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported the first confirmed death attributed to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in DeKalb County. The number of confirmed cases in the county was 32 as of Friday morning.
ADPH maintains patient privacy when announcing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama residents in accordance with HIPAA laws offering protections for individually identifiable health information from health care providers. The department merely shares county-level numbers of cases.
Dr. Karen Landers assured the public that an investigative process called “contact tracing” is promptly conducted to identify persons who may have come into contact with an infected person and subsequently collect further information and test them for infection, treating the infected and tracing their contacts in turn.
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe fever, coughing and shortness of breath appearing between two to 14 days after exposure.
Under the public health order announced on April 3 by Dr. Scott Harris, anyone who tests positive is ordered quarantined to their home for 14 days after receiving positive tests results and legally cannot leave for any reason other than to seek necessary medical treatment to contain the virus and prevent the spread of the disease to others.
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow offered prayers to anyone who has lost a loved one.
Statewide demographics on COVID-19 deaths from ADPH’s Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Division reveals 73.2 percent of Alabamians who’ve died were 65 years or older. This is consistent with advisories that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions like asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes, liver disease, heart conditions or weak immune systems, are at higher risk for more serious complications.
Demographics show that 54 percent of fatalities have been African-Americans. Whites have made up 42 percent of the victims. Those dying have also been 60 percent male.
The first case of COVID-19 in U.S. was reported on Jan. 22. Since then, the country has reported more than 31,451 confirmed cases and 4,591 deaths.
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Alabama’s first resident confirmed as positive on March 13, seven days after the ADPH state laboratory started offering a test for the virus. Since that day, 553 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus.
The state’s first death of a patient who previously tested positive occurred on March 25, involving a resident of Jackson County.
ADPH figures show out of the 37,848 Alabamians who have been tested for the virus, more than 4,404 cases were confirmed as of Friday morning and 137 deceased persons had a positive lab result at the time of death. Among these, 82 were reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff to be officially attributed to COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Testing statistics provided by ADPH do not include all facilities that are collecting specimens for COVID-19. Statistics also include test results from persons who were tested in Alabama but do not reside in Alabama. This is the only data provided from ADPH that includes persons from other states.
Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first call ahead to their healthcare provider so proper precautions can be taken to reduce transmission. Testing remains rationed through physician screening as resources remain in limited supply.
Looking at coronavirus disease cases in adjacent counties:
• Jackson County – 32 confirmed cases and 2 deaths
• Cherokee County – 11 confirmed cases and 0 deaths
• Etowah County – 87 confirmed cases and 6 deaths
• Marshall County – 117 confirmed cases and 1 death
• Dade County, Ga – 7 confirmed cases and 1 death
• Walker County, Ga – 13 confirmed cases and 0 deaths
• Chattooga County, Ga – 9 confirmed cases and 1 death
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends avoiding crowds and non-essential travel, staying home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed and spreading the virus to others.
When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, cover your face with fabric to offer some barrier to prevent inhaling airborne respiratory droplets, and maintain a six-foot separation from others.
