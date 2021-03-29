Local organization serves up a slice of kindness

When Thursday brought intense flood waters to DeKalb County, Marked for Life Ministries were quick to respond by taking food to first responders.
Founder and Director Logan LeGrande said, “Our heart is to give back to those that give to us every day.”
They respond with caring, effective and locally-focused programs during hard seasons of life. “We strive to meet the immediate needs of those we serve and implement a care plan for long-term needs,” LaGrande said.
When disaster strikes and hopelessness sits in the air, Marked for Life Ministries is on the ground serving. They quickly respond when hurricanes, tornadoes and other storms strike, mobilizing staff and volunteers to provide emergency aid to disaster victims.
“In the coming day’s our neighbors need us more than ever,” said LeGrande. “Amid a time with such hopelessness, we are thankful to bring light to those in need.”
Marked for Life Ministries is a nonprofit, evangelistic organization located in Fort Payne. Their mission is to show His goodness by helping the hurting when life’s most demanding challenges arise while demonstrating God’s goodness through ministry and consistency.
Due to the recent storms, there are many opportunities around the state to serve. They ask the public to please continue to partner with local organizations making a difference near you.
As the relief efforts continue across Alabama, Marked for Life Ministries will be mobilizing a response team to respond to the most affected areas.
If you’re interested in donating to help storm victims, call 205-530-0463 or visit iammarkedforlife.com/relief
