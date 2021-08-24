An Open Letter to the Amazing Teachers and Students of DeKalb County,
Teachers, thank you for the time, effort and commitment you invest each year in America’s young people! Especially during this upcoming year of circumstances and challenges beyond our control. Because of you, our nation continues to produce scholars, dreamers and leaders who benefit the entire world. We, the more than 1.5 million members of the VFW and the VFW Auxiliary share your commitment to America’s youth.
Students, thank you for being so resilient during these challenging times. Your flexibility in accomplishing the requirements within your grades will make you stronger in the future. I know it’s not easy, but you have shown that you have what it takes to be the next leaders in whatever career you choose!
Each year, the VFW and its Auxiliary provide millions of dollars’ worth of awards and college scholarships to students and teachers across the U.S. and overseas. The purpose of these awards are to encourage personal growth and foster a greater understanding and appreciation for America, it’s history and values. Below, you will find multiple scholarships and award information that the DeKalb County VFW would like to highlight and award scholarships to our local students. Next to the scholarship name is the due date to the DeKalb County VFW Post 3128.
Teacher of the Year - October 31, 2021
Without our nation’s veterans, America wouldn’t be the great nation it is today. Our youth deserve to learn about our rich history, traditions and the role of our veterans in creating and shaping America.
Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars selects elementary, middle, and high school teachers to participate in the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher program.
Illustrating America - March 31, 2022
The VFW Auxiliary is proud to present the Illustrating America Art Contest. This is the second year for the patriotic art contest for elementary and middle/junior high school students. The contest consists of three grade divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8, with national awards for first, second and third place in each division.
Red, White and Blue Singing Contest - March 31, 2022
The VFW Auxiliary is proud to offer this singing competition for grades K-12. Students will sing the Star-Spangled Banner in their own arrangement and genre of their choice.
Patriots Pen - October 31, 2021
VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner wins $5,000!
The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief.
Voice of Democracy - October 31, 2021
Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves regarding a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 64,500 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. A complete list of other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000, and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000.
Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest - March 31, 2022
Each year, more than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the VFW Auxiliary’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. The contest began in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth.
If you are a teacher, parent or student and interested in applying for one of these VFW scholarships, please email cmd@vfw3128.org. We will be glad to help you get started and provide further information.
Respectfully,
DeKalb County VFW Post 3128
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.