Free food boxes come to VFW Wednesday

The Food Bank of North Alabama will host a free food box distribution for DeKalb County adults on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Five hundred boxes will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 10:30 a.m. until supplies last at the VFW Fairgrounds located at 151 18th Street NE in Fort Payne.
Attendees will be asked to provide their name and address.
The Food Bank of North Alabama, based in Huntsville, works to end hunger by offering hunger relief programs that immediately feed people in need. It also addresses hunger’s root causes through local food initiatives that foster entrepreneurship and healthy food access.
