Limon's Mexican Restaurant to offer free Thanksgiving meals

Limon’s Mexican Restaurant in Henagar is expanding its effort to help residents by hosting free drive-thru Thanksgiving meals this Thursday.
Owner Mario Limon said this is their first year providing free meals for Thanksgiving and they are looking forward to feeding the community.
“If all goes well and God willing, we will continue to host this for years to come,” he said.
Limon said they will serve meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beside the front patio of Limon’s Mexican Restaurant.
“The restaurant will be closed Thanksgiving Day. However, we are going to open during those hours to give back to the community this holiday season,” he said.
The meals will be handed out in the same order the free kid’s quesadilla meals were in April as the COVID-19 pandemic began to grip Alabama.
“Vehicles can drive through the front patio where we will be handing out food,” said Limon. “There will be two to three employees serving and two employees handing out the food to drivers as they come by.”
Limon said they will be providing one free plate per person.
“We are grateful to the Henagar and surrounding communities for their continued support to our business,” he said. “They are the reason we have been successful and this is one way we show our gratitude.”
The restaurant takes the spirit of community to heart, said Limon, and they invite people to take advantage of the offer.
“Come join us at Limon’s Mexican Restaurant this Thursday as we give back to the community and give thanks this Thanksgiving,” said Limon.
Limon’s Mexican Restaurant has been a part of the Henagar community for almost 16 years. It was once known as Mi Casita before opening its new location in July of 2017 and renaming it after Limon's family last name.
Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
You may place an order by calling 256-657-3999 or ordering online by visiting www.limonsmex.com.
For regular updates, follow them on Facebook @limonsmexicanrestaurant.
Limon’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 17073 AL Hwy 75 Henagar with its new hours Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
