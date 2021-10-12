Free grocery distribution planned Oct 30 at fairgrounds

Kudzu Millwork seeks volunteers to help hand out free bags full of groceries to the public at the VFW Fairgrounds on Oct. 30.
Kudzu held an initial distribution on May 22, in partnership with the organization OneGenAway, a non-profit 501(c)3 that will bring between 15,000-25,000 lbs. of fresh, healthy food and items easily prepared and cooked directly to people in need by rescuing food from local grocery stores and restaurants and holding mobile food distributions in the community.
This is another drive thru food distribution, happening whether it is raining or sunny. Recipients are asked to remain patiently in their vehicles and have their trunks open with space cleared for food. Volunteers will load the groceries. Due to the high volume of traffic, each vehicle will receive only one grocery cart full of food. OneGenAway does not ask questions or have requirements for determining who can receive food, but it is first come first served until resources run out.
Kudzu Millwork became involved to commemorate moving into their 40,000 square foot facility at 1201 Echols Drive in Fort Payne. The company manufactures more than 80,000 vinyl windows annually for new construction homes and multifamily projects. The family-owned business has an initiative called Kudzu Cares to meet the spiritual needs of its employees.
“We believe that investing in our community to address food insecurity is the right thing to do, and we are excited about beginning our time in Fort Payne with a caring event like this,” said Kudzu Millwork President Robb Wilson.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said Wilson told him that they hope other companies will step up and sponsor similar efforts to feed people in need during the pandemic. Kudzu plans to host at least two food distributions each year.
About 85 volunteers are needed to unload pallets of products, sort grocery items and placed them in the vehicles of those receiving the donated goods during the upcoming event. The fairgrounds are located at 151 18th St NW in Fort Payne. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 7:30 a.m., with food distributions starting at approximately 9:00 a.m. It is expected to last until about 10:30 a.m.
“It’s a good opportunity for civic clubs to get out and be a part of the community,” Baine said. “Kudzu wants to encourage other businesses to do the same thing so this can happen once a month to help people in need.”
To learn more about Kudzu Millworks, visit https://alltempwindows.com/. To learn more about OneGenAway, visit https://www.onegenaway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.