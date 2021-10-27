Spooky Stops in DeKalb

• Spookapalooza will be Friday, Oct. 29, beginning at 8 p.m. inside DeSoto State Park. Features the 10th Annual Spookapalooza Pumpkin Carving Contest, a campsite decorating contest, Trick or Treating in DeSoto’s improved campground, a campfire talk about Alabama’s Native Venomous Snakes presented by the Alabama Herpetological Society, and Nighttime Zip Line Tours. Email Brittney.Hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov for details.
• Fort Payne’s Halloween Block Party will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m. at the VFW Fairgrounds. Presented by Twin City Used Car Sales. Businesses, churches and civic groups wishing to participate should call the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce at 256-845-2741 or email info@fortpaynechamber.com.
• The Witch’s ride to benefit Family Services of North Alabama will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per bicycle. A prize will be given for the best dressed bike and costume.
• The DeKalb Animal Hospital’s Howl-o-Ween Pawty will be Saturday, October 30, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in Fort Payne. There will be a costume parade with prizes such as best duo, best overall and most creative, plus a pet and owner photo booth and snacks for owners and furry friends of all ages.
• The Town of Valley Head’s Halloween Drive-Thru is Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 4 p.m. at Town Hall at 41 Anderson Street. Music and candy handouts are planned.
• The Collinsville Historical Association’s Trunk or Treat is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m. in downtown Collinsville.
• The Rainsville Chamber of Commerce’s Spook-Tacular event will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. in the Rainsville City Park.
• The Town of Geraldine’s Trunk-a-Treat event is scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Geraldine High School old gym. Hot dogs and drinks will be served by the mayor and council.
• The Fyffe Red Devils will host Trick-or-Treat with the Red Devil basketball team and coaches from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at Mike Cochran Gymnasium, hosted by the Fyffe tip-off club.
• The Sylvania Town Hall will hand out candy on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 4 p.m. Look for the bright fire truck lights.
• The Well Church in Fort Payne plans a Trail of Trees tunk or treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Fort Payne Cinemas. There will be candy available for children and a photo booth planned.
• Multiple Halloween events will be held in Henagar this year on Saturday, Oct. 30, according to Henagar Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sherry Edmondson. The Henagar Library will host a trunk-or-treat from 4-6 p.m. at the Henagar City Park featuring local businesses. The Henagar Fire Department will host a free Spook House at the Fire Hall. A free Halloween movie will be shown in the Henagar City Park at 6 p.m., sponsored by Limon’s Mexican Restaurant. Free popcorn will be given away at the movie, and guests should bring a lawn chair for seating.
• Limon’s Mexican Restaurant in Henagar will host a Halloween Costume Party on Saturday, Oct. 30, with a kid’s costume contest at 12 p.m. and an adult costume contest at 9 p.m. Participants must dine-in to qualify for prizes to be awarded.
• Mount Carmel Baptist Church at 702 Clark Avenue NE in Fort Payne will host a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 5 p.m. A cake walk, hot dogs, chips, drinks will be available. All events are outdoors.
• The Summit Church of God in Mentone is having an event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4-6 p.m. with free hotdogs, chips, water and candy.
• Basswood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Fort Payne is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4-7 p.m. at 1151 Gault Ave. S.
• DeKalb RC Flyers will host a Halloween October fun Fly on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 8 a.m. at 23rd Street S in Fort Payne. $15 landing fee includes lunch, and anyone is welcome to dress up for Halloween. All models are welcome, from micro to giant, in a combat and limbo event. A general raffle will happen so participants should bring swap items.
• Toros Cantina and Grill in Rainsville will host a Halloween party with live music from 6-9 p.m. from Brant + Lee.
• Mentone Community Church will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m., sponsored by Mentone area churches.
