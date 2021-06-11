DeKalb County Community Calendar: June 12 - August 8

• The Fort Payne City Pool is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Daily pass is $3, Individual Season Pass is $100 and Family Pass (up to 4) is $150 with $10 per each additional child. Hours may vary based on staffing, attendance, maintenance and weather.
• The Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 890 is hosting free airplane rides for ages 8 through 17 on Saturday, June 12 at the Fort Payne Isbell Field located near exit 222 of I-59. Times: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring EAA licensed pilots. Parent or guardian signature is required and masks are suggested.
• The City of Henagar is hosting a Miss Potato Festival and Little Miss Tater Tot Pageant on June 12 at the Sylvania High School lunchroom. The event is open to girls ages birth to 18. The entry fee is $40 and the deadline is June 5. Must be a resident of DeKalb or Jackson County. For questions contact Tara Kirby at 256-657-6994.
• The DeKalb Republican Breakfast Club next schedule meeting is Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. at Cattle Stampede Steak House located at 1114 Glenn Blvd SW, Fort Payne. The guest speaker will be Calhoun County Circuit Judge, Debra Jones who is a candidate for the Alabama Supreme Court.
• The N.E. Alabama Healthcare Services will be giving COVID vaccines at Valley Head Town Hall on June 17th, 2021 from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 a.m. For more information call 256-635-6814.
• The annual Rainsville Freedom Run is slated for Saturday, June 19 and will include a 5K, 10K, 5K Elite and 10K Elite. For additional information and to register visit runsignup.com and search Rainsville Freedom Run 10K and 5K .
• Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In featuring an afternoon of family fun activities is Saturday, June 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Main Street District of Fort Payne (downtown).
• The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District (DeKalb Co SWCD) will hold their monthly board meeting on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the USDA Service Center in Rainsville @ 6:00pm. Due to Covid-19 State Order of Social Distancing the meeting will be held outside under the awning. Call 256-638-6398 X3 to confirm.
• The Town of Valley Head is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, June 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Bloodmobile will be located in front of Town Hall. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org/valleyhead. Please eat a good meal, drink additional water, avoid energy drinks and bring your ID. All donors will receive a “Donoritaville” t-shirt.
• The Fort Payne Independence Day Celebration is slated for Thursday, July 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fort Payne Sports Complex. The event will feature a spectacular firework show provided by the City of Fort Payne and a musical performance from Boys in the Band.
• The Sand Mountain Potato Festival is schedule for Saturday, July 3 at the Henagar Town Park with festivities starting at 10 a.m. and culminates with a fireworks display.
• Local band Still KickiN is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at The Pickin’ Post located at 893 Old Hwy 35 E, Fort Payne.
• The Flarity Reunion is back after taken a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 8 2021 at the Fischer Rescue Squad building. Please bring a covered dish and old pictures. For additional information contact Ed Thacker at 256-997-6876.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
• With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, www.narcononnewliferetreat.org. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-800-431-1754.
• Narcotics Anonymous 24 hour helpline 800-230-5109. www.meaana.com.
• The following programs are offered at the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne (call 256-845-8590 for more info):
– Appliqué Quilting Club: 1st & 3rd Fri. of each month 9 am –11 am
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm, $5 per month, Ages 14+
– Caregiver Support Group: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 am
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 am – Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 pm - 8:30 p.m. EXPERIENCED Square Dancers begin any time, NEW Dancers begin in February. $15 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 am - Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 am – Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Experienced Class 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 am to 10 am, Mon., Wed., & Fri.
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 pm
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 pm. EXPERIENCED Round Dancers begin any time, NEW dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Begins June 15, Tuesday 9:30 am – 10:30 am
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 am - 11 am
_ Monday – Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SenioRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP), and Rural Public Transportation. Call for details.
