First COVID-19 vaccine granted full approval from FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older following a rigorous scientific standard for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality.
The Alabama Department of Public Health in a recent statement said few Alabamians realize the seriousness of the COVID-19 and have not made the decision to be vaccinated or have postponed getting the free vaccine that could save them, their families and communities.
ADPH pediatrician Dr. Karen Landers states, “Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are rising rapidly and vaccines are highly effective.”
She said those who have delayed scheduling their vaccination should have increased confidence to act following the full approval of the US regulators.
Per the ADPH data as of August 18, 2021, 89.95 of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases and 94.1% of Alabama’s COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated Alabamians.
Pfizer/BioNTech is the first coronavirus FDA-approved vaccine. It will be marketed as Comirnaty, a vaccine indicated for active immunization.
Landers said retail pharmacies and other providers in more than a thousand locations throughout the state have ample supplies of the vaccine on hand at no charge with or without insurance coverage.
While appointments are preferred due to the availability of staff, many pharmacies welcome walk-ins.
ADPH emphasizes that in addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are also authorized for adults ages 18 and older.
She said county health departments currently give the Moderna vaccine, but other providers such as hospitals and pharmacies offer the Pfizer vaccine and may also be giving the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
“We have high levels of disease transmission in every county throughout the state. COVID-19 vaccination will help keep our communities safe and our children in school,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
He said it's not too late for individuals who have only received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and have delayed completing the two-dose series to get their second dose.
Alabamians can receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at select Costco, CVS, Sam’s Club, Walgreens and Walmart locations, among others, across the state.
Check https://www.vaccines.gov/ or contact providers to check which vaccines are offered before scheduling your appointment.
For information about COVID-19, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html, and for specific pharmacy locations, hours and vaccine products available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.
