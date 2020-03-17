Former Sylvania attorney arrested on felony theft charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — After a joint investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Payne Police Department, and the District Attorney’s Office, a former local attorney was arrested earlier today.
Teresa Darwin Phillips , 40, of Sylvania, was arrested and charged with two counts of Theft of Property 1st Degree.
Phillips was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $30,000.
Phillips bonded out shortly after her arrest.
