DeKalb County Community Calendar

• A drive-thru food distribution event will happen May 14, beginning at 9 a.m. at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne. Hosted by Kudzu Millworks and OneGenAway. This is first-come, first served event until resources run out.
• The Hammondville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual BBQ Fundraiser Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All plates include a bbq sandwich, chip, drink and dessert for $8.
• The National Little Britches Rodeo, a national sanctioned rodeo for kids ages 5-19, is coming to the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. Participants not only compete for Alabama Champion titles, but those that qualify will also go on to compete for a national title in Guthrie, Oklahoma in July. The public is encouraged to come out and watch these youth cowboys and cowgirls do what they love.
• Andiamo Lodge presents an Evening wth Sean of the South, aka storyteller Sean Dietrich, at Sweet Seasons Farm in Valley Head on May 14 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25, available on Eventbrite.com. A book signing will follow.
• Nature Photography Workshop by Richard Rybka is May 14 at the JSU Little River Canyon Field School. Pre-registration is required. Call 256-845-3548 for details.
• Kayron Guffey and the City of Rainsville cordially invite the public to its First Responders event at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at the Rainsville City Park. Six first responders who have lost their lives in the past year will be recognized and added to the First Responders Memorial. Official invite the public to help pay tribute to those first responders who are no longer with us. The event is open to all first responders and the public.
• The Henagar City Council holds regular monthly meetings on the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Upcoming meetings are May 16, June 6 & 20, July 4 & 18, August 1 & 15, Sept. 5 & 19, Oct. 3 & 17, Nov. 7 & 21 and Dec. 5 & 19.
• The Adult Education Graduation Ceremony at Northeast Alabama Community College is scheduled for May 16 at 7 p.m. Students who were not able to attend the 2019 graduation due to passing the test after the graduation are welcome to attend this year’s ceremony, which is expected to include three years worth of graduates. There are no longer limits put on the number of family and friends that may come. For more information, call (256) 638-4418, ext. 2279.
• DeKalb Regional Medical Center is hosting a blood drive on Monday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 Medical Center Drive SW in Fort Payne. Help save lives in 2022. All May donors will receive a “Be Brave” t-shirt. Save time on your donation by answering your health history questions before you arrive. Download BA QuickScreen on your phone or answer questions online at bloodassurance.org/quickscreen.
• The Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville will host several upcoming music events. They include the Tacos and Tequila Music Festival headlining Chingy, Baby Bash and DJ Skribble is May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Live to Rock Festival is May 21 at 7 p.m., with headlining artists to include Winger, Skid Row and Quiet Riot. The American Made Music Festival will be June 10-11 with headlining artists including Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey and Vicent, and Jimmy Fortune. Bourbon Brews and BBQ on June 24 will feature Blackberry Smoke, Drake White and the Read Southall Band. For ticket information, visit https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/.
• Nashville to Northeast Concert will be May 21 at 7 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Lyceum, featuring Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame member Gretchen Peters with an opening performance by the fiddle, guitar playing and twang singing Joshua “Mr. Jukebox” Hedley.
• The Fort Payne Garden Club will host a program to honor the armed forces on May 26 at 10 a.m. at Patriot’s Memorial Park in Fort Payne. A Blue Star dedication plaque will be presented in a ceremony.
• The Rainsville Public Library’s Summer Program begins June 1, and no registration is required. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Children who have completed grades K-6 are eligible to participate in the program. A Pre-K reading program will also be available for children ages 2-5, a Young Adult program for ages 12-17, and an adult program for ages 18 and up. All you need is a library card. For additional information, visit the Rainsville Public Library’s Facebook page.
• The Annual Business meeting of the Holloman Memorial Gardens and Walnut Grove Cemeteries will be held Saturday, June 4 at 9 a.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. For additional information call Al Hammond at 256.630.0427.
• The Little River Canyon Center is hosting its 9th annual Bluegrass on the Rim set for Saturday, June 11. Doors open at 6 p.m., and performances start at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now via www.jsu.edu/epic/canyonconcerts/.
• Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program is June 14-15 at the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center. Space is limited for the free training. Learn more at https://samfound.org/.
• The Fort Payne City Council meets June 7 and June 21 at 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall at 100 Alabama Avenue NW.
• The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame will induct the Class of 2022 on June 25 at the DeKalb Schools Coliseum. For more information, visit https://dcshof.com/.
• The Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville to host the American Made Music Festival, June 10-11. Headlining artists include Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey and Vicent, and Jimmy Fortune, with additional artists to be announced. VIP tickets went on sale Tuesday, Jan. 11, and general public tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14. For tickets purchase visit, https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days will be June 16-19, with tickets now on sale. Teddy Gentry’s “Singing with the Stars” Talent Contest, benefiting the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, will be June 16 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. Tickets may be purchase in advance by calling (256) 997-9700 or purchase at the door.
• As part of Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days, the Fans Songwriters Showcase Spectacular, featuring some off the biggest songwriters in America performing their hits, is scheduled for June 17 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. This event benefits the June Jam Foundation. Tickets are $64 with the service fee and may be purchased by clicking a banner on the www.nacc.edu website.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days continues on June 18 with a Fan Appreciation Concert exclusively for pre-paid members of the Alabama Fan Club, costing $75 for regular tickets and $125 for VIP tickets. Proceeds benefit the operation of the Fan Club & Museum at 101 Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne. Call (256) 845-1646 for information and have your assigned membership number and full name ready.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days concludes June 19 with Randy Owen’s Pandemonium on the Farm, weather permitting, located at 553 Randy Owen Dr. NE. Gates open at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. while supplies last. A $2 donation to St. Jude is suggested. All guest bags will be checked by security before entering. More details are coming on how fans can donate directly to the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation for Neurological Disorders.
• The Rainsville Freedom Fest will include entertainment on June 25, with gates opening at 1 p.m. at the Field of Dreams behind the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center. Scheduled performers include Chasing Payne at 1:30 p.m., New Ground at 2:30 p.m., Still Kickin’ at 3:30 p.m., CrossRoads at 5 p.m., The Underwoods at 6:30 p.m., and Confederate Railroad at 7:30 p.m. There will be free entertainment for children, including a magician, pony rides, face painting, mechanical bull, climbing wall, inflatables and more, plus a car, truck and motorcycle show. Learn more at rainsvillefreedomfest.com or call 256-638-7800 for more information.
• Fort Payne annual independence day celebration with fireworks and music is planned for June 30 at 7:30 p.m.
• The Boom Days Heritage Celebration is scheduled for Sept. 16 & 17 in downtown Fort Payne.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
• Narcotics Anonymous 24 hour helpline 800-230-5109. www.meaana.com.
• The following programs are offered at the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne (call 256-845-8590 for more info):
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm, $5 per week, Ages 14+
– All About Seniors: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 am
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 am – Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 pm - 8:30 p.m. EXPERIENCED Square Dancers begin any time, NEW Dancers begin in September and February. $20 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 am - Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 am – Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Experienced Class 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 am to 10 am, Mon., Wed., & Fri.
– SAIL Exercise Class: Friday 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (Come to 9:30 class to receive approval to join)
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 pm
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 pm. EXPERIENCED Round Dancers begin any time, NEW dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Tuesday 10 am – 11 am
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 am - 11 am
_ Monday – Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SenioRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP), and Rural Public Transportation. Call for details.
