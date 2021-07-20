Adamsburg Fire Chief honored by fellow first responders

Local first responders are mourning the loss of Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Evett, who died July 16. His fellow first responders honored him Monday with a long funeral procession from Wilson Funeral Home along Gault Avenue to Adamsburg Cemetery included several emergency vehicles.
Evett, 43, served as the volunteer fire chief for nearly 15 years, dedicating his life to serving and protecting his community. According to his obituary, he was also employed by the Heil Co.
Family and friends remember him as someone who put others ahead of himself and wanted to constantly improve the fire department’s training and resources. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 471 County Road 270, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
He was preceded in death by his father Bobby Ray Evett and is survived by his wife Danielle Crider Evett; mother Janet Thornberry Evett; children Ethan Evett, Emma Evett, Colton Shankles, and Joesie Shankles; sister Mandy Morton; grandmother Wanda T. Spillman; nephews Luke and Max; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.