Free, unlimited, 24/7 access to infant feeding support is now available to participants served by the Alabama Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program.
Participants have instant video access through Pacify to a network of lactation consultants and peer counselors. This type of support has been proven to help more parents start and continue breastfeeding for longer, which improves health outcomes for mothers and babies. Consultations may also help reduce Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, one of the three leading causes of Alabama’s persistently high infant mortality rate.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that, among infants born in 2019, 71 percent of infants in Alabama were ever breastfed. Less than 40 percent of Alabama infants were exclusively breastfed at three months, and less than 38 percent were still breastfeeding at six months.
Many health benefits are conferred by breastfeeding, including fewer middle ear infections.Breastfeeding also reduces women's risk for breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.
For more info, WIC participants can contact their local clinic or call toll free 888-942-4673.
