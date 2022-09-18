I-59 traffic detoured onto U.S. 11 following vehicle fire

A single-vehicle fire that occurred at approximately 5:14 p.m. Sunday, has caused road blockage and led authorities to detour traffic onto U.S. 11.
All lanes on Interstate 59 southbound near the 185 mile marker, in Etowah County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O'Neal.
Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 11 at the 188 mile marker until further notice.
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.