In Wednesday’s edition, it was reported that House Speaker-to-be Dist. 24 Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter would deliver comments at a Nov. 29 State of the State address at Northeast Alabama Community College. The information in a press release from the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce press release was incorrect.
Jackson County Legislative Office Executive Director Juliana Harper said Ledbetter will be unable to attend the event. However, it has been confirmed that he does plan to participate in a similar event Dec. 1 with the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce at the Fort Payne City Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.