Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.