DeKalb County Revenue Commission to temporarily close Rainsville Annex

The DeKalb County Revenue Commission will temporarily close the Rainsville Annex on Thursday, June 24, due to staffing and training needs.
The Rainsville Annex will reopen on October 1, 2021.
DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner Tyler Wilks said it takes them approximately six months to train someone.
“We have had several personnel that has left in the last couple of months, and because of that, we don’t have anyone who has enough training to work in Rainsville and be on their own,” said Wilks. “So we will be closing the Rainsville Annex for the summer months. We have several on vacation, maternity leave, so all those things were a factor in closing it temporarily.”
During the months of July, August, and September, they will be able to assist you at the main office located at 206 Grand Ave SW Fort Payne AL 35967, online at www.revenue-dekalbco-al.us, or by phone at 256-845-8515.
