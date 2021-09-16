DeKalb Library movie night to benefit Toys for Tots

The DeKalb County Library and Fort Payne Lions Club will host a movie night this Friday to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County.
On Sept. 17, the two organizations welcome the public to join them on the lawn of the county library to raise funds and toys for local children in need this Christmas.
The children’s movie “Luca” will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy, and soft drinks, water and popcorn will be available for purchase. Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show.
For more information on the event, call the county library at 256-845-2671. The DeKalb County Library is located at 504 Grand Ave NW, Fort Payne.
This year sees the local Toys for Tots campaign’s ninth year, having served 1,249 children last Christmas. For information on how to make monetary or toys donations or how to hold a fundraiser or toy drive, visit fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org
