Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ offering free Independence Day meals 

In honor of Independence Day, Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ is hosting a free family meal lunch on Sunday, July 4.
“We are blessed and thankful to live in a country that allows us our freedom,” said Jennifer Johnson of Sally’s Smokin Butt BBQ.
She said the goal of the “kingdom” is to build a bigger table, and what better way to show how thankful they are than to "build a bigger table" and give back to the community that supports them.
Showing their patriotic spirit, the Sally’s Smokin Butt BBQ staff and volunteers will offer free family meal packs that include pulled pork, buns, sides and cookies.
“All the staff has been helping with the early prep work,” Johnson said. “The staff, alongside many other friends and family members, will be volunteering through Sunday to get everything prepared and ready.”
Meals feed four and may be picked up Sunday between 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 2904 Gault Ave, S in Fort Payne.
“We had such a good turnout and strong support from the community after our Christmas lunch that we knew we wanted to make it happen again,” Johnson said. “Thanks to friends, family and the local community, we will get to do that this Sunday.”
To bring joy to as many families as possible, she said the BBQ lunch is limited to two packs per family.
“Anyone interested in volunteering can call 256-996-5514,” said Johnson. “Also, we are gladly accepting cookies for our dessert bags. Monetary donations are not necessary but welcome.”
Sally’s Smokin Butt BBQ is located at 2904 Gault Ave, S Fort Payne, AL. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.