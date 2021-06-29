In an effort to help pet overpopulation and reduce the number of animals in the DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center, the shelter’s volunteer organization is offering a low-cost spay and neuter program.
Friends of DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center is a nonprofit organization that assists the local adoption center with fostering, general care of animals in the shelter as well as raising money to help purchase supplies and pay for emergency medical care of strays.
Run by a board of volunteer members and supported by a handful of volunteers, FODCAAC works to relocate and find homes for the mass of animals in the local shelter.
“Being that we can never pull enough animals from the shelter, we felt the need to develop a low-cost spay and neuter program to try and reduce the number of unwanted animals in DeKalb,” said Andrea McCurdy, member of FODCAAC. “Thus, reducing the number of animals entering the county shelter.”
In the fall of 2020, FODCAAC was named the recipient of The American Gift Fund via a recommendation from the Ann Cook Charitable Fund.
McCurdy said their board of directors decided the best way to spend the fund provided was to start a spay and neuter program for DeKalb residents.
“All funds from the grant are used for supplies for the program and subsidies for the surgeries,” she said. “We started the program in March of 2021 and have spayed and neutered 78 dogs and cats so far.”
On average, McCurdy said the local shelter sees 200 owner surrenders and 50 strays a month. While adoptions each month are usually between 10 to 20.
“The only way these animals usually make it out of the shelter is by being pulled by rescues,” she said. “There are about five rescues that actively pull from the shelter and most of those transport the animals up north, where there is not as much of an overpopulation problem.”
Per the American Humane, two primary factors contribute to pet overpopulation, allowing cats and dogs to reproduce with little chance to find homes for the offspring and pets being relinquished by owners who can no longer keep their animals or who no longer want them.
“There is sometimes a sentiment that if people can not afford to take care of an animal that they should not have them but many of the people who have come to us to purchase these vouchers have taken in stray dogs and cats, some being pregnant mamas with litters on the way,” said McCurdy.
She said in other instances the owners may have lost jobs or fallen on hard times while doing everything they can to keep their beloved pet.
“We believe if we can help people understand how important it is to spay and neuter and help them with resources, the euthanasia rate in the shelter will go down and the quality of life for DeKalb pets and its owner will go up,” McCurdy said.
With the low-cost spay and neuter program the group transported two vans of community pets to the North Alabama Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic. McCurdy said through their efforts seven shelter dogs were able to get fixed in time to be rescued from the shelter a few days later.
FODCAAC board members and volunteers from Let’s Fix DeKalb assist in transporting the animals from location to location.
“FODCAAC also uses a local vet that has agreed to perform spay and neuter surgeries every Wednesday of each month at a reduced rate for our program,” said McCurdy. “We supplement part of that cost, so they can match the rate of the Huntsville clinic.”
She said the local vet clinic they use has been very generous in holding these days for the program and the staff has always been supportive of animal rescue organizations and their mission.
“[They] truly love animals and care about the owners,” McCurdy said. “We are currently hosting a free bully dog, Bulldog or Pit Bull Spay and Neuter for July. Half of the month is already full so we anticipate it to fill up soon but we may continue it through August or bring it back in the fall.”
With the program she said they aimed to target people that truly need help and one of their worries is they wouldn’t be able to reach those people.
“We have information posted at the shelter and hope that the people that are dropping off litters of puppies and kittens who have unfixed pets at home will reach out to us,” McCurdy said. “If you or anyone you know needs help with spaying or neutering a stray, please reach out to FODCAAC at dekalbfriendsspaynetuer@gmail.com.”
The FODCAAC is low on volunteers and asks for participants to be patient. If any local vets are interested in participating and promoting the low-cost spay and neuter program contact the group via email at dakalbfriendsspayneuter@gmail.com.
Any person or groups interested in volunteering with the organization email them at friendsofdcaac@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.