Rams tame Lions 21-12 in season opener

The Sylvania Rams started their 2019 campaign with a win Friday night after defeating the Sardis Lions 21-12 on the road.
Friday’s matchup was a defensive struggle for most of the night with both teams drawing several penalties each and combining for 11 punts.
Neither offense was able to remove their goose egg from the scoreboard until midway through the second quarter when Rams’ tailback Gareth Anderson gashed the Lions’ defense for a 68-yard gallop to the end zone.
Jaxon Andrade’s extra point made the score 7-0, which was the lead the Rams held at halftime.
Sylvania’s defense continued to shut down the Lions’ offense early the third. The Rams’ offense later doubled their lead when Gareth capped off a scoring drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.
Andrade’s PAT made the lead 14-0, but just as it looked like the Rams were pulling away, the Lions’ sprung to life.
Sardis had a strong kickoff return after the Rams’ second score and found the end zone six plays later on a 1-yard dive from Lukas Morris. Sylvania blocked the Lions’ extra point though, which made the score 14-6 with 2:32 left in the third.
Both teams traded punts and turnovers early in the fourth quarter before Sardis put together a 10-play, 86-yard drive that ended in dramatic fashion.
The final play of that drive saw a Lion pass deflect off of two Sylvania defenders before Sardis senior receiver Jacob Hopper hauled it in for a 24-yard touchdown.
The Lions then went for two in hopes of tying the game with 97 seconds left in regulation, but the Rams’ defense stuffed Sardis’ conversion attempt short of the goal line.
Sylvania then returned the following kickoff to midfield, quickly drove downfield and put the game on ice with a 1-yard touchdown run by Levi Anderson. Andrade followed with his third PAT to make the final score 21-12.
Levi Anderson led the Rams with 116 yards rushing and a score on 17 carries. Gareth Anderson also clipped the century mark with 113 yards and two scores on 13 carries.
The Rams will jump into regional play Friday with a matchup at home against Susan Moore that could decide playoff fates later in the year.
