Ider’s Wootten feeling ‘excitement’ around boys program as young varsity head coach

Cole Wootten had to grow up quickly.
He graduated from Ider High School in May 2019 and was getting ready to move to Auburn with a friend when Blaine Smith got hired as the varsity boys basketball coach at Ider.
“About the first of June, (Smith) texted me and said, ‘I just got hired as the varsity boys coach and I’d like for you to come back and help me. I heard you were interested in coaching,’” Wootten said. “I had to make a life decision at 19 to grow up pretty fast and drop everything else.”
Wootten, 22, was promoted as Ider’s varsity boys head coach in May after spending the past four basketball seasons on the school’s coaching staff. He volunteered under Smith for three years with the varsity boys, and was a junior high coach in the first year. He coached Ider’s JV boys the second and the third seasons and assisted varsity girls coach Jamie Pruett last season.
“I feel like the excitement around the program is really good. We’ve started summer work and the kids have bought into what we’re trying to do,” Wootten said. “The familiarity has really helped me, knowing the people, knowing the personnel, them knowing me; it’s been a really good start.”
The Hornets have some summer scrimmages scheduled at Supreme Courts in Guntersville and are planning to continue Ider’s youth summer basketball camp at the high school, Wootten said. Dates haven’t yet been scheduled for the youth camp.
As Wootten directs the Hornets in their play dates this summer, he said he’s just “looking for my guys to compete, play with a ton of effort and energy and looking for us to continue to buy into what we are trying to build long-term here at Ider.”
Smith and Pruett both believe that Wootten is wise beyond his years when it comes to understanding basketball.
“When he helped me at Ider that first year, I was just getting to know him and was really surprised at how knowledgeable he was, considering how young he was,” said Smith, who coached basketball at his alma mater Pisgah last season. “He was exactly what we needed. He was young and energetic, the kids had a lot of respect for him because he’d been around them as a player, as well. He was a huge help to me when I was there for those three years.”
Smith said Wootten and the Hornets are a perfect match.
“I think that job was made for him,” Smith said. “I think he’s the perfect guy for it. He loves that place and he has the drive to work those kids the way they deserve to be worked. I don’t think they could’ve hired a better guy for the job.”
Wootten spent last year finishing college while coaching at his alma mater, now advancing to lead the varsity program for which he once played.
“It’s a surreal experience, for sure,” he said. “At a young age — 8 or 9 — I knew what I wanted to do in life and that was coaching. I wanted to make an impact on young kids, not just in sports but in life also.
“It means the world to me to be at Ider. I’d never have thought that at 22 years old I’d be a head coach, especially at my home school.”
Wootten has six seniors on the varsity squad, all of which he coached since he started working at Ider.
“Just the love that I’ve gotten from these kids is special,” he said. “I always tried to be a player’s coach when I had them on the JV and the junior high teams.”
Wootten said he’s grateful for the bond he shares with Smith and Pruett, and the impact they've made on him.
“If it wasn’t for those two guys right there, I’d have never been in position to take this job,” he said. “At 19 years old, I knew a little about basketball, but Blaine Smith is one of the best offensive-minded dudes around here. If it wasn’t for him and coach Pruett, I would have never taken this job. I never would’ve probably thought about taking this job. I can’t thank those two enough.”
Wootten will still assist Pruett with Ider’s varsity girls team when he can next season.
“I feel like he’s going to do a good job wherever he is,” Pruett said of Wootten. “He helped me last year and was a big part of our success.
“He still is young, but he’s coached a lot of the kids who will be on the team. It’s a really good fit for him. It’s not a lot of adjustment, really. He knows the kids, the parents and the community.
“He wants to keep learning. As a coach, it doesn’t matter if you’re young or old, you need to keep trying to learn the game. If you have the mindset that you know everything, it’s probably time to get out of coaching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.