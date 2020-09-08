Late Ider principal memorialized before football game Friday

Before Friday’s football game, Ider took time to memorialize high school Principal Cyrus Frost, whose sudden death on Sept. 1 left the community in mourning.
Frost, 43, had worked hard on planning the school’s senior appreciation night, according to Ider Assistant Principal Bridgette Ott. After the seniors were recognized individually, Frost’s wife Mallory and daughter Madison joined them on the football field, surrounded by family and staff who worked closely with him.
The seniors were presented with balloons to release in memory of people they had lost, and cheerleaders handed his daughter Madison, a kindergartener, her own balloons.
“Mr. Cyrus Frost… To know him was to love him,” senior English teacher Sherry Samford spoke over the loudspeaker.
“He was a gentle giant who led without demanding. He discerned when to listen and when to remain silent but also knew when to speak with boldness and always lead with integrity. He was slow to anger but quick to defend others. He was beyond patience. He was never pushy with his methods, and the lessons he taught us often became illuminated after the fact. He had the absolute best laugh and animated facial expressions.
“He was thoughtful and diligent with decisions that impacted our students’ education, as well as their lives on campus. In fact, it was Mr. Cyrus who pushed for us to honor our seniors tonight. It bothered him to think that school may become canceled and they not be recognized. His passion for education, students and the entire Ider community was evident in his earthly walk. And he is leaving a legacy within Ider School that will never be forgotten,” Samford said.
Ott said the school staff prepared the comments, specifically using the moment to reflect on his unique leadership style. Frost was in his second year as principal at Ider High School after spending earlier portions of his career at schools in White Plains, Weaver, Pleasant Valley and Pisgah.
Following Samford’s comments, the stadium filled with silence in a moment of reflection, followed by a prayer asking for the Lord to comfort Frost’s extended family as they grieve.
Senior class president Dylan Cook presented Frost’s wife and daughter with gifts from the K-12 student body.
The crowd, wearing ribbons in Frost’s memory, erupted in applause as the balloons were released and floated toward the heavens, symbolizing the ascension of souls.
Ott said that the weather forecast predicted stormy weather. Dark clouds visibly threatened to soak the assembly, but the storms held off and a brilliant rainbow appeared behind the scoreboard.
Frost was buried on Sunday. No cause for his death has been officially announced.
The family requested in-lieu-of flowers, that donations be made to a college fund for the daughter, Madison, that was set up at First National Bank in Henagar.
