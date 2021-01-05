I-59 under construction through September

The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution when traveling on Interstate 59. The project now underway will require placing two-way traffic on the southbound roadway for a prolonged period while the northbound roadway is rebuilt.
The planned road improvements are scheduled to continue through at least early next year, according to Seth Burkett, ALDOT’s North Region public information officer.
“I-59 has been a constant maintenance issue in recent years as the underlying concrete deteriorates with age,” Burkett said. “This project will address one of the most troubled areas by completely reconstructing seven or eight miles of the northbound roadway from Exit 218 in Fort Payne to north of the U.S. 11 overpass. Wiregrass Construction is the contractor. The contract amount is $25 million. We anticipate completion in fall 2022.”
Burkett said ALDOT arranged for Wiregrass to make some improvements to the southbound roadway last fall in preparation for the project.
“They will likely begin constructing crossovers for the eventual traffic shift this week. Single-lane closures are possible during this preparation work. We will notify once we know when the traffic shift will take place. The work so far has consisted of placing construction signs, erosion control, etc.,” Burkett said.
Drivers should allow extra time for travel and exercise added caution. Speed limits are reduced to 65 miles per hour with an estimated travel time of 55 minutes from Attalla to the Georgia State Line. Traffic conditions can be followed on ALGO Traffic, an ALDOT website with updates on Alabama roads found at https://algotraffic.com.
