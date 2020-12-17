COVID-19 vaccine rolling out

Residents of nursing homes, who have suffered a disproportionate share of pandemic deaths, and high-risk health care workers who risk being exposed to the virus every day are expected to begin vaccinations as soon as Monday after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) that these groups should receive the first injections.
The vast majority of Americans with no underlying health conditions won’t be eligible for the vaccine until late spring, according to Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH. Until then, the standard public health measures — distancing, masks, avoiding indoor gatherings — remain necessary.
The current allocation for administration is 50% for hospital healthcare workers, 15% for EMS providers, 15% for physician offices, and 20% for other hospital staff not associated with the point of distribution.
Landers said ADPH does not plan to require COVID-19 vaccine, nor is anyone mandating immunization, but Alabama hospitals are encouraging staff most at risk for exposure staff to do so. Residents of long-term care will be vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program in cooperation with large chain pharmacies.
Crowne Healthcare in Fort Payne has had one resident to catch the coronavirus since the end of July and that was a re-admission who isolated for 14 days and recovered before joining the larger resident population. All newcomers must isolate for that period to prevent contagion, according to Crowne Administrator Jim Turnipseed.
Crowne is working quickly to get authorization to administer the first of two doses of the new vaccine to staff and residents, possibly as early as this Monday. Turnipseed said it’s a “unique situation in that we couldn’t put an authorization in place” prior to the FDA approval.
On Sunday, trucks and cargo planes packed with the first of nearly three million doses of coronavirus vaccine had fanned out across the country, as hospitals in all 50 states rushed to set up injection sites and their anxious workers tracked each shipment hour by hour. Alabama’s initial allocation of 40,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine has begun arriving in the state and is being shipped directly to 15 pre-identified Alabama hospitals which have capacity for ultracold storage of the Pfizer product. ADPH did not provide the names of receiving entities due to security and logistical concerns.
Joseph Perkins, spokesperson for Crossville Nursing Home, said the Pfizer product is expected to arrive next week and Senior Care Pharmacy will begin administering the vaccine there on Dec. 26-28.
Collinsville Nursing Home did not respond before press time with their plans.
Turnipseed said the biggest impact on Crowne has been employees or their families testing positive and immediately being sent home to isolate for 14 days. Staff are tested twice weekly.
“I have some [employees] who have tested negative but they’re still having to quarantine because their spouse or a child caught it, which is equally devastating. But we are getting along okay as far as staffing levels,” Turnipseed said.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses separated by 21 days, and a recall system for second doses has been established. Additional vaccine doses are expected at weekly intervals, and the second doses of the vaccine will be included in follow-up allocations. A recall system has been established to ensure follow-up doses.
Information regarding the vaccine's side effect profile indicated that some recipients had pain at the site of injection, headaches, fever, muscle aches and chills. These were seen more with the second dose than the first dose and were reported to resolve over one to two days. Mechanisms are in place to monitor for vaccine side effects.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more 300,000 people in the United States — more than in any other country in the world. The U.K. became the first nation to roll out the fully tested vaccine.
As of Tuesday, COVID-19 is confirmed to have killed more than 4,124 Alabamians, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. In the last 14 days, 49,244 new cases have been confirmed with 301,533 cases since the spring. DeKalb County has experienced 5,933 confirmed cases -- 955 in the last 14 days -- and 49 people have died since March.
For more information on Alabama’s rollout of vaccinations, visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/vaccine.html on the web.
