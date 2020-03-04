Of the more than 43,000 registered voters in DeKalb County, 14,306 turned out to vote Tuesday in the Alabama Primary Election.
On the Republican ballot, DeKalb County elected a new commissioner, Terry Harris, for District 2 and reelected Shane Wootten to District 1.
Wootten took the lead with 1,608 votes over Joseph Lee who had 1,248. Harris ended the night with 1,380 votes to Scot Westbrook’s 1,278.
As the results were announced at the DeKalb County Courthouse Tuesday night, Harris thanked the DeKalb County Republican Party for allowing him to change parties, citing that “everybody changes.”
Harris said people have asked him why he changed parties, and he told them, “Anybody can change. If anybody can follow a Democrat now, there’s something wrong, and that’s the way I feel, and I appreciate David Gulledge and the Republican Party for doing what they’ve done.”
Harris also emphasized he plans to be active in the district and is available since he owns his own business in Geraldine.
“I’m going to do the best I can for the district,” Harris said. “I’m going to be a hands-on guy, and I want everybody to know that. If you need something, call me. I’m going to come out there. If the county furnishes you a car, fills it up with gas, if you don’t have time to go out there, you shouldn’t be running in the first place.”
He said he and Westbrook led a “good, clean race.”
In a phone call with The Times-Journal Wednesday, Wootten said he’s honored to be able to serve as county commissioner for another four years.
“I look forward to the positive that we have going on now and that will be happening later,” Wooten said. “I feel that DeKalb County has some positive days ahead of it and we’ve got a lot of good plans that I look forward to being able to implement that will help the citizens of the county.”
In the constable race, Michael Twilley took District 3 with 1,451 votes over Jimmy Carter’s 649, and Mark Huber led District 4 with 1,768 votes over Jeff Keener’s 480 and Billy Whitt’s 552.
Republican voters also had the opportunity to choose a presidential candidate and U.S. senator.
Below are the DeKalb County results for the Candidate of the Republican Party for President:
• Donald J. Trump: 11,676
• Bill Weld: 82
• Uncommitted: 145
United States Senator:
• Stanley Adair: 80
• Bradley Byrne: 1,563
• Arnold Mooney: 54
• Roy Moore 875
• Ruth Page Nelson: 72
• Jeff Sessions: 2,821
• Tommy Tuberville: 6,363
Although Tuberville led DeKalb County with 54 percent of the vote, a runoff election will be held at the end of this month.
On the Democratc ballot, Joseph Biden led DeKalb with more than 53 percent of the vote.
Below are the DeKalb County results for the Candidate of the Democrartic Party for President:
• Michael Bennet: 8
• Joseph Biden: 1,193
• Michael R. Bloomberg: 267
• Cory Booker: 2
• Pete Buttigieg: 8
• Julian Castro: 2
• John K. Delaney: 1
• Tulsi Gabbard: 6
• Amy Klobuchar: 7
• Bernie Sanders: 571
• Tom Steyer: 13
• Elizabeth Warren: 114
• Marianne Williamson: 0
• Andrew Yang: 7
• Uncommitted: 26
The proposed statewide Amendment 1 failed with 10, 962 “no’s” and 2,687 votes in the affirmative.
Alabama voters will return to the polls March 31 for a runoff race between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions for the position of U.S. senator and the General Election will be held Nov. 3, 2020.
