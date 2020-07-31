Tarrant seeks seat on Geraldine Town Council

Scott Tarrant would like to announce that he will be a candidate for Town council of Geraldine.
“I have worked in law enforcement for over 25 years. I recently retired from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office as an Investigator and have gone back to work part time to continue in investigations. I have experience in working with the public and in communities all across DeKalb County. As a police officer, I get the opportunity to help people, to listen to people and try to offer a solution to whatever they are going through at that point in time. I will bring those same qualities and work ethic with me to the council.
I will be a voice for the people and residents of Geraldine. I will work hard and do my part for the future of Geraldine and to see that Geraldine is taking steps forward and making progressive movements.
I humbly ask for your support, prayer and vote on August 25 and in turn I will do my part to represent you, the people of Geraldine.
