Where to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in DeKalb County

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) administers COVID-19 vaccinations each Monday at drive-thru clinics held at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne, but the vaccines are available at a variety of locations across DeKalb County. Supplies vary and everyone should call ahead to schedule a day and time to receive their shots.
All individuals age 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for age 16 and older. If you are 16 or 17 years of age, ADPH recommends checking which vaccine a provider is offering before scheduling an appointment.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, county health departments are giving the Moderna vaccine. Other providers, such as hospitals and some pharmacies, are giving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Other providers have been offering the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose Janssen vaccine, which is currently not approved for those under 18 years of age. If a person is 16 or 17 years old, ADPH recommends checking which vaccine a provider is offering before scheduling an appointment.
These providers include:
• America’s Best Care Plus, Inc., 1825 Everett Drive W, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Call (800) 638-6305, Option 9, to schedule an appointment. If you are receiving your second dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine, they ask that you fill out a form below and bring with you to your appointment. Visit https://americasbestcareplus.com/covid-19-vaccine/ to learn more.
• DeKalb County Health Department, 2401 Calvin Drive SW, Fort Payne, AL 35967. Call (256) 845-1931, option 2, or visit https://alcovidvaccine.gov/. Proof of responses will be required at the time of vaccination.
• DeKalb Regional Medical Center is not currently taking appointments for COVID vaccinations, but individual clinics have their own policies and have vaccinated their existing patients. These include DeKalb Family Medicine at 1357 Old Water Works Road SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Their phone number is (256) 844-2911. DeKalb Clinic is located at 415 Medical Center Drive SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968 and their phone number is (256) 997-2820.
• Horizon Health Care LLC/Kids Care Clinic, 205 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
• Fort Payne Pediatrics #2, 1359 Old Water Works Road SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
• Walmart Pharmacy, 2001 Glenn Blvd SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Call (256) 997-1194 or visit Walmart.com to make an appointment.
• Walgreens Co. #10523, 1613 Glenn Blvd SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
• North DeKalb Primary Care, 106 45th Street NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967. Call (256) 304-2109.
• Rainsville Compounding Pharmacy, 503 Main Street W, Rainsville, AL 35986. Call (256) 638-2255.
• Family First Medicine, 504 McCurdy Avenue S, Rainsville, AL 35986. Call (256) 638-9161 to make an appointment.
• Rainsville Drugs, Inc., 503 Main Street W, Rainsville, AL 35986. Call (256) 638-2255 to make an appointment.
• Sylvania Pharmacy, 14 Industrial Lane, Sylvania, AL 35988. Call (256) 638-6070 for more information.
• Fyffe Pharmacy, 44 Blackwell Street, Fyffe, AL 35971. Call (256) 623-2944 for an appointment.
• Crossville Discount Drugs, 15192 AL 68, Crossville, AL 35962. Call (256) 528-7124 for an appointment.
• Medical Asset/Ufford, 15239 AL-68, Crossville, AL 35962. Call (256) 925-0012.
• Kilpatrick Pharmacy, 415 County Road 179, Crossville, AL 35962. Call (256) 561-1500.
For the most up-to-date information on available vaccines, including which ones were reported to be in stock at these providers, visit https://vaccinefinder.org/.
Administering Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine was paused on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution while the Food and Drug Administration investigates unusual blood clots in six women -- out of 6.8 million doses administered in the U.S. -- between the ages of 18 and 48.
Vaccine recipients may be asked to provide their health insurance card or whether they are Medicare or Medicaid eligible. The U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration offers a program for uninsured patients. Before receiving a dose, a person may be asked if they have ever had a severe allergic reaction in the past and if they have received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of COVID-19 treatment in the past 90 days. Recipients should share if they have a bleeding disorder, are pregnant or breastfeeding.
Nearly two million doses have been administered in Alabama with 1.2 million people receiving one or more doses and 739,566 who have completed the vaccine series, according to ADPH figures.
It typically takes two weeks after you are fully vaccinated for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19.
For assistance using the https://alcovidvaccine.gov/ website to schedule an appointment, call the Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-566-5333.
