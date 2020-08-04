Celeste Ragan seeks seat on Fort Payne City Council

Celeste Ragan would like to announce her candidacy for a seat on the Fort Payne City Council.
“I was born and raised in this beautiful part of God’s country, and Fort Payne is also the place that my husband and I chose to raise our family. Now, our grandchildren are being brought up here, and I want to be sure that our city continues in the right direction for future generations to come.
“Those who know me will tell you that I have always had a servant’s heart. I thrive on giving back and doing for others. I have been a part of many volunteer and community organizations from a young age.”
Ragan is a 1984 graduated of FPHS, but while still in high school, she began volunteering for the American Red Cross. It was during those times that she was selected to attend a water safety class and given the responsibility to certify lifeguards at local swimming pools.
Throughout the years, Ragan has been involved with many other organizations where she has assisted in promoting and fundraising for several successful community events. “I also enjoy spending time with our local senior citizens and much of that I have to contribute to my late grandmother. She was a very prominent influence in my upbringing and encouraged me to be the change I wanted to see!
“I know what it means to work hard and persevere. I have started and run my own business for 27 years with Princess House. I also served the people of DeKalb County as a member of the Board of Registrars for 8 years. This has helped me to understand and appreciate the voting process even more. I can try to convince you with my words that I am the best person for this position, but I believe actions speak louder than words. I want to be given the opportunity to show you!
“By serving on the Fort Payne City Council, I want to act for you. I want to be YOUR voice. I want to represent the heart of Fort Payne, Alabama, not just what a few people want. I truly desire to be a public servant, not a public serpent. I can’t promise you the world, but I will promise this: I will listen to you because I want to! I understand the value of others opinions, and I sincerely want what is best for Fort Payne, Alabama.
“I humbly ask that you will support me, Celeste Ragan, on August 25th at the polls.
“If at any time you have questions or concerns you’d like to share with me, please contact me at Ragan4FPCC@gmail.com, I’d love to hear from you.”
