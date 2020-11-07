Fifth annual Holiday Shopping Expo slated for Nov. 14

The 5th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo for St. Jude’s Heroes Run is set for Nov. 14 at the Rotary Pavilion in Fort Payne.
Event organizer Erica Stevens said the annual event will be from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
“I participate in the St. Jude’s Heroes Run every year and this is one way that helps raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” she said.
According to stjude.org, most of their in-person fundraising events and races have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, childhood cancer hasn’t slowed down. St. Jude kids need support now more than ever.
The holiday shopping expo will feature various vendors, including a BBQ truck, bake sale, hot chocolate and a cakewalk.
Along with the variety of vendors, there will also be a photo booth featuring holiday photos and a silent auction.
“There will be lots of goodies to start off holiday shopping and help raise money for an amazing cause,” said Stevens.
She said all the proceeds from the bake sale, hot chocolate and cakewalk will help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Hope to see you there,” Stevens said.
The holiday shopping expo is open to the public and cash, or debit cards will be accepted.
The Rotary Pavilion is located on Fifth Street N. in downtown Fort Payne.
