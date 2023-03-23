Veterans Resource Fair is March 23

A Veterans Resource Fair will be held Thursday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
Free health screenings will be offered, and door prizes will be awarded.
Participants can learn from a number of representatives who will be there from area organizations, including mental health resources, financial planning, Medicare, service dogs, hospice, Alabama Career Center, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, Northeast Alabama Community College, the Marine Corps League, American Legion, VFW Post 3128 and more. The event is free, and all area veterans are urged to attend.
Blood Assurance will also be collecting donations.
