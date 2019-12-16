Phillips withdraws from GOP Primary for District Judge

DeKalb County is without a major party candidate to run for the position of district judge just days after the county Republican Executive Committee had the incumbent judge disqualified from running on the party ballot in the March Primary.
According to Jeannie Faherty, communications director for the Alabama Republican Party, the organization received a notice late last week that attorney Teresa Darwin Phillips of Sylvania had withdrawn her candidacy from the race.
Roman Shaul, general counsel for the Alabama State Bar, said a disciplinary file was opened on Phillips relating to a complaint about handling money from third parties. He did not elaborate on specifics due to confidentiality rules, but he said Phillips agreed to disbarment, which will prevent her from practicing law in the state for a period of five years. After that time, she can reapply to the bar, arguing why she deserves to be reinstated to practice law.
Phillips declined to comment when contacted.
DeKalb County Republican Party Chairman David Gulledge said he received an email statement from Phillips on Dec. 13 stating, “I will be dropping out of the District Judge Primary Race effective immediately.”
Gulledge said he had “no further information about her decision to make a comment on. The Republican Party is actively seeking a candidate to replace her on the ballot at this time. I will make further comments as I have information available.”
On Dec. 8, a state candidate committee met at the request of Gulledge in Birmingham to hear a challenge of Phillips’ Primary opponent, Steve Whitmire.
After hearing evidence presented by both sides, the GOP committee voted to deny Whitmire a spot on the Republican Primary ballot. Afterward, Whitmire stated he would not retire or run as a Democrat, which was his party affiliation in three previous elections. His attorneys were researching ways to appeal the ruling or possibly set Whitmire up to run as an independent.
Whitmire said he attended the Saturday morning Republican breakfast at the request of party members who continue to support him and spoke with Gulledge, but “no one has approached me from the official party leadership” about becoming the GOP candidate.
“I’m available,” Whitmire said.
With no Democrats qualifying in that race and no Primary challenger, Phillips would have likely assumed the district judge position in the next term, provided there was no independent opposition receiving more votes in next November’s General Election.
Finding a replacement candidate is not a simple matter of just anyone deciding to throw their hat in the ring.
To qualify for a district judgeship, Alabama requires a candidate be licensed to practice law in the state and be younger than 70. A candidate must have been licensed by the Alabama State Bar Association a combined total of 3 years or more prior to beginning a term of office or appointment to serve a vacant term of office. A candidate also must have resided in the circuit in which he or she seeks to serve for one year prior to election. A $2,500 qualifying fee is also required.
When contacted last week, Gulledge said he filed the ballot challenge of Whitmire’s candidacy on behalf of the members of his Executive Committee after some of them expressed opposition to allowing him to switch parties. Gulledge said some of them were upset that the judge had not switched parties earlier and failed to act on his suggestion to hold a press conference announcing he was cutting ties with the Democratic Party.
Whitmire said his supporters within the Republican Party advised him to file his qualifying paperwork at the state level with the Alabama GOP on Oct. 8 since the district judge is technically a state office and some members of the local Executive Committee were resisting his candidacy.
When making his case before the GOP candidate committee, Whitmire told the 21 member panel that his beliefs align with conservative ideology and he had received letters of support from at least 40 longtime Republicans.
The Times-Journal will continue to follow this story as it develops.
