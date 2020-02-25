Whitt seeks reelection as constable

My name is Billy J. Whitt. I am a candidate for re-election for the position of District 4 Constable of DeKalb County.
I live in Rainsville with my wife. We have four grown sons. I am a retired Army Sergeant with 28 years of service, and I am a graduate of Northeast Alabama Community College with an earned degree in Criminal Justice. For the last three years, I have been serving the 4th District as Constable. During this time I have been asked two basic questions: "What does a Constable do?" and "What is a Constable?" So I have been trying to enlighten enlighten and educate the good people of my district and the other areas of the county I go into. According to what the state code says: the constable is the oldest law enforcement officer in the country, in Alabama we are celebrating 200 years of service. Another fact is: The sheriff and the constable are the only two elected peace officers by the people. The last few months I have been serving summons, subpoenas and other papers for the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office. This position is not a paying position, but a great service to the community and a great love for my community. It has been my great honor and privilege to have served you and I would like to continue serving this county I call home.
Please vote for me. I am experienced, qualified and to be a working constable.
Thank you.
