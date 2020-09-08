Sixth time's the charm

Walter Watson was the only person out of 18 candidates for the Fort Payne City Council to receive a majority in the August 25 election, but he isn’t letting it go to his head.
“It’s an honor, but rather than celebrating because I got the most votes, I feel the weight of responsibility to do a good job,” he said. “It does feel good, but I’m reminded of the importance of watching my character and presentation.”
After 20 years serving on the city council, Watson decided against running in 2016. He felt like the mood of the people was that, perhaps, he’d been there too long. When qualifying began in July, he stepped up out of a sense that these are perilous times and his experience during the turbulent period when the city’s industrial base was forced to diversify could be useful again.
“People need to feel hope right now,” Watson said. “I also look forward to the opportunity to learn. [Former Mayor] David Stout was the voice of experience when I started my first term, then I learned things from Bill Jordan, Bob Parker and Larry Chesser. I’ve served with 15 different people and seen a lot of different leadership styles and group dynamics.”
He thinks the city can do a better job of being transparent and “bringing the citizens along” to better understand what the council does.
Watson’s guiding philosophy is built on teamwork -- not always agreeing but ever working as a cohesive unit for the good of the city.
He graded the city’s recent progress as a “C” and wants to develop projects “to get us to an A.” His ideas include building a robust savings plan.
“Let’s give citizens something to look forward to and be more than the county seat in name only,” he said.
He feels city leaders must be more aggressive in recruiting new employers. He talks about having a vision and drafting a plan under the direction of Mayor-elect Brian Baine that they can share with citizens and state/federal partners.
He’s thankful sales tax revenues are stable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recovering from it economically is just one of the big challenges they’ll face when the new council is sworn in on Nov. 2. Another is replacing Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum when he retires. Watson said he thinks the city needs to search widely for the best candidate.
“That’s a selection we can’t take lightly in these times. We’ll need a chief who will understand our community, manage peace officers and not allow things that are happening elsewhere to happen here,” he said.
As the city’s first African American city council member re-elected six times, Watson said Fort Payne has left no question about its progressiveness by putting minorities in prominent positions.
“That doesn’t mean that what other cities are going through isn’t real,” he said. “We have work to do as a nation. People have forgotten our past, and we don’t need to repeat mistakes that would have the same results. There’s too much fueling [racial unrest] right now. I’m an advocate for dialogue. People have unconscious biases and make assumptions.”
He regrets previously not taking the reins as council president, as typically happens with the top vote getter. He plans to this time, having discussed it with the eight candidates in the running for the four remaining council seats. He thanked them for keeping the election “clean” and said he hopes it remains that way during the run-off.
“There are different personalities and differences of opinion, but I encourage them to not take part in gossip and rumors. That’s the elephant in the room,” Watson said.
In 2018, as a private citizen, Watson spoke in opposition to Sunday alcohol sales and urged the city to let citizens vote on the matter. The council instead amended the ordinance. He said “that battle is fought” and it would be too disruptive to change things when businesses are struggling and tax dollars are critical.
“I have my own personal beliefs, but this isn’t something worth screaming about,” he said. “The citizens would have to say they want it overturned. When we first passed the [alcohol] guidelines, we specified it couldn’t be sold so many feet away from churches. There have been some positives like fewer DUIs. [When Fort Payne first went wet] I cautioned [the council] that other cities would eventually realize we were taking money away from them and also go wet, reducing the amount of taxes we’d get from it.”
He said he wouldn’t oppose a brewpub like the one that Fort Payne Main Street has sought in order to make the city more appealing to millennials -- if it happened under the right conditions in the right location.
“It could generate some growth,” he said. “I would be worried if Fort Payne moved in the direction of becoming sleazy and adding things like gentlemen’s clubs, but hopefully it won’t come to that.”
