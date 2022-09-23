The Alabama Historical Association is hosting a fall pilgrimage today Sept. 23, in Fort Payne and Saturday, Sept. 24, in Mentone.
The event begins at 2 p.m. at Fort Payne Cabin Site, where local historian Larry Smith will be on-site to answer questions regarding it and the other Trail of Tears sites.
The following is a tentative outline:
- 4 p.m. Guided tour of the Fort Payne Depot Museum
- 5 p.m. Walking tour of Fort Payne’s “Boom Era”
- 6 p.m. Reception at the Fort Payne Old Hosiery Museum and Opera House
On Saturday, the pilgrimage begins at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph’s-on-the-Mountain Episcopal Church, located at 21145 Scenic Highway, Mentone, AL 35984.
The following is a tentative outline:
- 9 a.m. Refreshments and book sales
- 10 a.m. Program welcome from Mayor Rob Hammond, featuring the local history talks: “Co. Milford Howard,” by Kelly Leavitt, “The Real Story of Granny Dollar,” by Marcus Thomas, and “The Black Bears of DeKalb County,” by Hannah Leeper
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch
- 12:30 to 5 p.m. - Historic site visits (on your own): Martha Berry Home, Sallie Howard Memorial Baptist Church, Mentone Arts Center, DeSoto State Park CCC Museum, and DeSoto State Park Walking Tour to the Falls at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- 5 p.m. Closing reception and dulcimer music at Brow Park located at 200 North Cool Street Mentone, AL 35984.
“The AHA is the largest historical association in the state,” said President Jim Baggett. “Our members include professional historians, academics, archivists, museum directors, and people who simply enjoy learning about Alabama history.”
Baggett said the AHA hosts a pilgrimage in a different part of the state each fall that includes speakers on local history and visits to historic sites.
“This will be the first time AHA has visited Mentone, and our members are excited about the opportunity,” he said. “We expect about 90 people from throughout the state.”
In April, the organization hosts its annual meeting, a larger event where historians present papers, members visit historic sites, and they present awards.
In addition to the two annual events, the AHA publishes “The Alabama Review,” a quarterly journal that features articles on Alabama history and book reviews.
“We also administer a historic marker program, produce a podcast on Alabama history, and have recently created a Speakers’ Bureau,” said Baggett. “The AHA membership is open to anyone who would like to join.
The good people of DeKalb County are excited to host AHA, and we owe thanks to many people and organizations for their help in planning the event, especially the Mentone Area Preservation Association, Landmarks of DeKalb County, St. Joseph’s-on-the-Mountain Episcopal Church, Sallie Howard Memorial Baptist Church, Moon Lake Community Library, the Mentone Arts Center, DeSoto State Park, the Town of Mentone, and homeowner John McFarland.”
Founded in 1947, the Alabama Historical Association is the oldest statewide historical society in Alabama. The AHA provides opportunities for meaningful engagement with the past through publications, meetings, historical markers, and other programs as a volunteer-led and membership-supported organization.
For more information, visit www.alabamahistory.net or listen to the Alabama History Podcast on SoundCloud.
