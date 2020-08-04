Taheri seeks reelection to Rainsville City Council

Bejan Taheri has announced his bid for re-election to the Rainsville City Council Place 2.
“Greetings to the Residents of Rainsville, AL: I have been married to Donna Sizemore Taheri for 40 years and we are the proud parents of Andrew, Matthew and Elizabeth. We have three precious grandsons, ages 1, 3 and 4. I am a Civil Engineer, retired after 39 years with the AL Department of Transportation. I am presently employed by Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc as a Project Inspector.”
“I have served two terms on the Rainsville City Council. We have completed numerous projects such as:
• Construction of Chavies Bridge
• Construction of Boozer Bridge
• Paving numerous city streets
• Installing caution light at the Intersection of Hwy. 35 and Love Road (SAFETY FIRST!)
• Remodeling Tom Bevill Center
• Helped rebuild a strong Police and Fire Department
• Expansion of sewer line on Scott Ave and Marshall Road
• Constructed new Farmer’s Market building along with Freedom Fest stage
• Acquired additional property to expand sewer plant and future city maintenance shop
• Library improvements
• Acquired additional land for expansion of Freedom Fest and Farmers Market
I hope to serve the City of Rainsville for one additional term. There’s currently several state and federal level projects that are on the table. My goal is to see these projects completed over the next four years. One such project, is to develop better access to Cornerstone and The Agri-Center. Also, plans are underway to develop a sidewalk along Hwy. 75 N from Bruce’s Foodland to Cornerstone Academy.
“Feel free to contact me by cell: 256-717-7091 or email, bejantaheri@hotmail.com.
“I sincerely appreciate your vote on Tuesday, August 25th.
Here to Serve,
Bejan Taheri”
