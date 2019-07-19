DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame elects new Board of Directors

The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame has created a new Board of Directors and needs help and nominations from the community to acheive their goal of electing a new class next summer.
Fort Payne track coach C.M. Sanford has spearheaded the revamping effort and is the president of the new board of directors.
“There hasn’t been an induction in a few years, but we’re working diligently to get that turned around,” Sanford said. “We would like to have previous inductees involved and would like to have any previous inductees reach out to us, because practically all of our records were destroyed in a fire. So, we’re pretty much starting from scratch.”
Other officers on the board of directors include vice president Harold Bouldin, secretary Helen Hawkins and Treasurer Sharon Jones.
Other board members include Jason Barnett, Jimmy Cunningham, Butch Cassidy, Morris Colvin, James Coker, Billy Dalton, Renae Fraley, Al Hammond, Brian Jett, Heath Kirby, Bill Lang, Kelly Sanderson, Heath Shaddix, Charles Warren, Nelson Wilks and Jeff Williams.
Sanford said that the board is also aiming to restart a scholarship program that will award local high school graduates each year.
“We’re going to give out two scholarships to county students,” Sanford said. “That will be part of our program and those scholarships will start out at $1,000 each to start with. In the future, if we’re able to make that amount higher, we certainly will.”
Sanford also stressed that the board needs nominations from anyone in the county who knows someone they think should enshrined as a DeKalb County Sports Hall of Famer.
“We need people in the community who know who they want to nominate to reach out to us,” Sanford said. “People can fill out a nomination form and send in a resume and a photo. We’re not going to find everybody that deserves to get in on our own. If people don’t nominate who they want in, then there is a chance that they could get overlooked. We want as many nominations as we can get, because we would like to induct six to eight people. We just have to have those nominations in first.”
To nominate a former DeKalb County athlete for hall of fame consideration, a nomination form must be filled out and turned in with a resume highlighting that nominee's accomplishments and a photo.
Nomination forms can be obtained by contacting any board member or the form can be downloaded and printed from the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame's new website at DCSHOF.com.
Sanford said he is excited to lead to new board and has been thankful for all the help he has received thus far.
“We’ve got some quality people on the board and they’re all energetic to get it going like it should be,” Sanford said.. “I’m excited to kind of be heading it up, but certainly by no stretch am I doing everything. We’re certainly heading in the right direction, it’s just going to take us a little time.”
The board plans on hosting a great banquet where they will induct the next class of DeKalb County Sports Hall of Famers next summer.
The board is also searching for local corporate and program sponsors.
The Times-Journal will also be highlighting past hall of famers and their accomplishments in a series leading up to next year's banquet.
For more information or questions about the nomination process and sponsors, contact the board via email at DeKalbsportshof@yahoo.com or visit the “DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.