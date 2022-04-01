NACC Arts and Humanities Speakers’ Forum is April 7

On April 7, 2022, the Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) English and Fine Arts Division will hold its annual Arts and Humanities Speakers’ Forum.
The event will be held in the Tom Bevill Lyceum from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Two authors have been invited to speak on “Using Humor to Tell the Story.”
In addition to discussing their work, the authors will read excerpts from their works and will be interviewed by Don Noble, host of Bookmark.
The event is open to faculty, staff, and students of NACC as well as the general public at no cost.
The authors participating are Beth Ann Fennelly (The Tilted World, Heating and Cooling: 52 Micro-Memoirs, Open House, Tender Hooks, Unmentionables, and Great with Child: Letters to a Young Mother) and Harrison Scott Key (The World’s Largest Man and Congratulations! Who are You Again?).
Fennelly, a former Mississippi Poet Laurette, teaches in the MFA Program at the University of Mississippi. Her poetry has been published in over fifty anthologies, including Best American Poetry.
Key, winner of the James Thurber Prize for American humor, earned his MFA in creative nonfiction and his Ph.D. in playwriting. He has worked at Savannah College of Art and Design as chair of liberal arts, professor of English and writing, and executive dean.
The panel discussion will be moderated by Don Noble, recipient of the 2017 Governor’s Arts Award. Dr. Noble taught American literature at the University of Alabama from 1969 until 2001. Through his work with the Alabama Public Television series, Bookmark, Noble has interviewed hundreds of writers.
Following the panel discussion, participants will be invited to stay for a book signing at which time they will have the opportunity to talk with the authors.
The College’s English honor society, Sigma Kappa Delta, will have copies of books by both authors for sale.
As an added attraction for the Speakers’ Forum, each author has agreed to conduct a master class to be held in the English Building on April 7, from 2:30-4:00 p.m.
This event will also follow with a book signing and reception.
