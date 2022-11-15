FIRST state robotics competition to return to FPHS in 2023

Fort Payne High School will host the FIRST state robotics competition again in 2023 with events scheduled for January 28 and February 18.
Jamie McClung of the Gigawatts Robotics Team said they need need professional and non-professional volunteers to help with hosting the robotics competitions in Fort Payne. No experience required for many roles.
"Last year’s competition was such a success that we have been asked to host again this year," McClung said.
"We are expecting a large groups from Alabama and surrounding states. Last year, we hosted over 1,600 people. One team was even from California. We would love support for this great unique event for our community. We are looking for any volunteers to help with all aspects," he said.
Most roles would be 7 am until around 4 or 5 pm. Some could be half day options for the morning or the afternoon.
"As the success of our FIRST Robotics team grows, so does its reputation as one of the most efficient and well organized teams in Alabama. With this reputation we have accepted the invitation to host a FIRST LEGO League Qualifier, FIRST Tech Challenge Scrimmage, and FIRST LEGO League State Championships in Fort Payne again this year," McClung said.
"This is a great opportunity for Fort Payne to host a large attendance for each competition date. Competing teams from the Southeastern region, including Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, and Louisiana, will have the opportunity to lodge and eat in our community."
He said Fort Payne is "excited to showcase the exceptional abilities of our team and school and are looking forward to sharing the amazing support of our community. These large events will require us to pull in volunteers from many different industries and specialties."
Both FLL and FTC challenge students to create functional robots and present various aspects of their respective challenges to a panel of judges. They are actively seeking volunteers with engineering backgrounds. A background in engineering is not required for all volunteer positions.
"These events will rely on the support from our community more than ever," he said.
FIRST LEGO League (FLL) challenges students from grades 5-8 to not only build a robot that can successfully complete tasks using autonomous code, but to also work through the engineering design process to create an innovative solution.
This year, the FLL challenge focuses on building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and fostering innovation.
FIRST LEGO League teams compete in a regional qualifying competition, with the eight top scoring teams passing on to the Alabama State Championship.
At each competition, students are challenged to compete while simultaneously utilizing "gracious professionalism and coopertition. Similar to good sportsmanship, these skills teach competing students to do the best that they possibly can while also wishing every competing team to do the same."
Fort Payne has also recently welcomed its first FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) competitive team for the 7th and 8th grade students of FPMS.
FTC incorporates the same engineering and perseverance as every FIRST program, but FTC competitors get firsthand experience working through engineering a successful robot, documenting every step of the journey and connecting with local industries, professionals and universities.
FIRST Tech Challenge teams compete in scrimmages to get a feel for a competitive atmosphere, and then proceed to the Alabama State Championship.
FTC emphasizes the importance of connecting with real world professionals to create a functioning robot while gaining the knowledge required to become a productive member of the future workforce.
FIRST fosters a environment for all students to grow as creators, leaders, and engineers, and support from our community is the key to making that possible in Fort Payne.
